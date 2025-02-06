Freed abductee Bob Njagi claims his captors detained missing Wajir MCA

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 6 – Activist Bob Njagi, one of three individuals abducted in Kitengela in August, now claims he was held in the same location as the missing Wajir Member of County Assembly (MCA), Yussuf Hussein Ahmed, during his captivity.

Speaking on Wednesday, Njagi said he recognised the missing lawmaker while peeping through a keyhole.

“They brought in the MCA on a Friday night, September 13, and held him in the room next to mine. I was able to peep through the keyhole and saw them bring in a man of Somali origin at an odd hour.”

Njagi said that although he did not recognize the man at the time, he had learnt since his release confirmed that the individual he had seen was the Wajir MCA, whose whereabouts remain unknown.

“We may sometimes laugh about this matter, but I want to state here that the MCA for Wajir County, who was later found murdered, was actually in the room next to mine. I had the opportunity to peep through the keyhole and saw him,” Njagi claimed.

Although investigations into the MCA’s whereabouts are still ongoing, with his family in agony over whether he is dead or alive, Njagi disclosed that when they finally left the detention center, the MCA was still alive.

“Without fear of contradiction, I can say that when we left, he was there. Later on, I heard that his body was found mutilated and dumped in Wajir,” he claimed.

Whereabouts unknown

The whereabouts of the Della Anole Ward MCA remain unknown, five months after he was allegedly abducted along Enterprise Road on September 13, 2024.

A month after Ahmed’s disappearance, authorities retrieved a mutilated body believed to be his from Lake Yahud.

However, his family disputed the identification after two independent DNA tests confirmed that the body was not Ahmed’s.

The allegations by Njgi come amid a High Court ruling on January 22, which ordered Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to disclose the whereabouts of the missing Wajir MCA within 14 days.

Justice Mwita also directed the petitioners to serve the respondents within seven days.