NATIONAL NEWS

Fourth contingent of 144 Kenyan officers arrives in Haiti to battle gangs

The Ministry of Interior and National Administration (MINA) said that of the 144 officers in this contingent, 24 are women.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 – The fourth contingent of the Kenyan police unit on Thursday left the country for Haiti’s Capital Port Au Prince to join their counterparts who are part of the multinational security support mission in the Caribbean nation.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen saw off the officers at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Addressing the officers, CS Murkomen noted that the United Nations is in full support of the MSS mission.

He expressed confidence in the officers’ capability to deliver on their mandate of securing the Haitian state.

Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration, Dr. Raymond Omollo, encouraged the officers, affirming that the mission was not impossible.

He noted that those who had gone ahead had already demonstrated the service’s capability and what Kenya has to offer.

He urged the officers to follow through and give their best, not just for the country but for humanity.

Equally, the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, stated that the additional officers will continue working closely with the Haitian National Police and other MSSM teams.

The elite officers, drawn from various NPS formations and units, will join the first three contingents deployed last year and earlier this year in the Kenyan-led Haiti MSS.

The mission currently includes officers from Jamaica, Guatemala, El Salvador, the Bahamas, and Belize.

Also present during the flag-off event were the PS for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Korir Sing’oei; National Security Advisor Ambassador Monica Juma; Consul-General to Haiti, Noor Gabow; Deputy NSA and former IG, Joseph Boinnet, KQ Chief Operating Officer, Kamal George; and other senior NPS officers.

