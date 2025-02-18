Connect with us

Four Arraigned Over Violent Home Invasion Targeting Korean Missionary Couple in Kajiado

The February 10 attack took place at the Elmarba Full Gospel Missionary Church compound in Oloililai, Kajiado County, where a gang of six men broke into the home of the 64-year-old missionary and his 60-year-old wife at around 3 AM.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 18 – Four suspects linked to the violent home invasion and robbery of an elderly Korean missionary couple in Kajiado County were arraigned in court on Monday as detectives sought custodial orders to finalize investigations and apprehend the remaining gang members.

The suspects—Daniel Momanyi Ombati, Mutua Mang’eli Masesi, Nicodemus Kioko Mwangangi, and Silas Obwogi—were arrested over the weekend in Mlolongo and Mukuru Kwa Ruben following an intelligence-led operation by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI). Police said Ombati and Masesi are ex-convicts who previously served time at Kitengela Prison.

The February 10 attack took place at the Elmarba Full Gospel Missionary Church compound in Oloililai, Kajiado County, where a gang of six men broke into the home of the 64-year-old missionary and his 60-year-old wife at around 3 AM.

The attackers cut through window grills to gain entry before tying up the victims with manila ropes and ransacking the house.

The robbers stole four Samsung phones, two laptops, a golden necklace, a bracelet, a wristwatch, and a solar charger. They also forced the couple to reveal their mobile money PINs, transferring over Sh260,000 before fleeing. In an attempt to cover their tracks, they dismantled the CCTV system and took the hard drive.

Responding to faint distress calls, neighbours found the couple shaken and bruised. The attack was later reported to police by the Assistant Chief of Elmarba.

A team from the Oloililai DCI office, supported by Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) officers, conducted forensic analysis and identified key leads that led to the suspects’ arrests.

During the operation, police recovered two television sets, two projectors, three mobile phones, two crowbars, a hacksaw, a steel cutter, and other crude weapons. Some of the stolen items were positively identified by the victims, who also confirmed that the four men were part of the gang that attacked them.

Detectives believe two other suspects are still at large, and efforts are ongoing to track them down. The court is set to rule on the detectives’ request for custodial orders as the investigation continues.

