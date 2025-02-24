Connect with us

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 24 – Former KTN News anchor Njoroge Mwaura is dead.

The veteran journalist, known for his eloquence and insightful reporting, passed away at a Nairobi hospital following complications arising from surgery, leaving a legacy in Kenya’s media industry.

Mwaura’s career in journalism spanned several years, during which he became a household name in broadcast journalism.

He was widely recognized for his articulate news presentation and in-depth reporting on key national and international issues.

His tenure at KTN News saw him cover major political and socio-economic stories, earning him respect among peers and audiences alike.

According to family sources, Mwaura underwent a medical procedure whose complications ultimately led to his demise.

The specific details regarding the surgery and subsequent complications were not immediately disclosed.

His passing has triggered an outpouring of grief from colleagues, friends, and the broader media fraternity.

