Former IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati Dies at 64

Nairobi, Kenya – Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati has passed away at the age of 64.

The family has confirmed that Chebukati died at 11 p.m. last night at Nairobi Hospital, where he had been admitted in critical condition.

Sources indicate that the former IEBC chair had been battling cancer and was receiving treatment in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the time of his passing.

Chebukati served as the chairman of the electoral commission for a full six-year term, retiring in January 2023 after overseeing the 2022 General Election.

His tenure was marked by high-stakes electoral processes, reforms, and controversy, particularly during the disputed 2017 and 2022 elections.

More details on funeral arrangements and official statements from the family and government will follow.