Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Africa

(WATCH) ‘Food is coming back’ – Residents express hope as M23 reopens Goma-Bukavu Lake Kivu route

Published

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

DR Congo rebels capture airport as they advance in east

Last month, the M23, which is backed by neighbouring Rwanda, seized Goma the main city in the mineral-rich east.

5 days ago

Africa

M23 Rebels demand inclusion in Dar es Salaam Summit resolutions on Goma

The group also accused Burundian forces and the Southern African Development Community Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo of undermining the ceasefire through...

1 week ago

Africa

M23 declares ceasefire for humanitarian reasons citing DRC bombardments

The Rwanda-backed group condemned the Congolese Armed Forces (FARDC) for allegedly using military aircraft at Kavumu Airport to load bombs targeting areas under M23...

February 4, 2025

Africa

US Welcomes MONUSCO Mandate Renewal, Raises Concerns Over Rwanda’s Role in DRC Conflict

However, the US expressed disappointment over the resolution’s omission of explicit references to Rwanda’s involvement in the conflict in eastern DRC.

December 22, 2024

Africa

Congolese diaspora stages protests to rally global action against atrocities in the DRC

A major focus of the protests was the plight of the Congolese Tutsi community, whom protesters accused the government of marginalizing.

December 10, 2024

Africa

Why security in the Great Lakes is critical to Rwanda: Govt Spokesperson

Makolo said that Kigali will not allow anyone to reverse the gains made in the country over the last three decades and will "selfishly...

August 23, 2024

ANALYSIS

Uganda and the DRC conflict: the interests driving Kampala’s involvement

A recent investigation, for example, documented the ongoing smuggling of Congolese timber to Uganda and other parts of east Africa. But it is gold...

August 21, 2024

Focus on China

Xi says ready to join president of the Republic of the Congo for stronger strategic partnership

The friendship between China and the Republic of the Congo has stood the test of time, Xi remarked.

February 23, 2024