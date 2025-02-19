Africa
(WATCH) ‘Food is coming back’ – Residents express hope as M23 reopens Goma-Bukavu Lake Kivu route
Popular
NATIONAL NEWS
More on Capital News
Africa
Last month, the M23, which is backed by neighbouring Rwanda, seized Goma the main city in the mineral-rich east.
Africa
The group also accused Burundian forces and the Southern African Development Community Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo of undermining the ceasefire through...
Africa
The Rwanda-backed group condemned the Congolese Armed Forces (FARDC) for allegedly using military aircraft at Kavumu Airport to load bombs targeting areas under M23...
Africa
However, the US expressed disappointment over the resolution’s omission of explicit references to Rwanda’s involvement in the conflict in eastern DRC.
Africa
A major focus of the protests was the plight of the Congolese Tutsi community, whom protesters accused the government of marginalizing.
Africa
Makolo said that Kigali will not allow anyone to reverse the gains made in the country over the last three decades and will "selfishly...
ANALYSIS
A recent investigation, for example, documented the ongoing smuggling of Congolese timber to Uganda and other parts of east Africa. But it is gold...
Focus on China
The friendship between China and the Republic of the Congo has stood the test of time, Xi remarked.