First Lady Rachel Ruto Calls for Greater Support to Empower Girls Amid Poverty and Climate Challenges

Feb 23 – First Lady Rachel Ruto has called for collective efforts to empower young girls and enable them to achieve their full potential, warning that poverty remains a major obstacle to their progress.

Speaking during this year’s World Thinking Day celebrations at Nyeri Moi Complex Primary School, Mrs Ruto emphasised that many girls are forced to take on family responsibilities at a young age, limiting their access to education and other opportunities.

“Poverty remains one of the pressing issues limiting access to education, healthcare, and essential services for many girls. This is worsened by climate change, which threatens livelihoods and makes it difficult for girls to stay in school,” she said.

Marking 105 years since the founding of the Kenya Girl Guides Association, the First Lady called for sustained efforts to ensure every girl has access to quality education and skills that can empower them to contribute to national development. She highlighted the government’s commitment to achieving 100 per cent school enrolment and retention, with a target of ensuring 10 million children have access to school meals by 2030.

She also urged learning institutions to support the Girl Guides movement in tackling key challenges such as climate change and food insecurity. Citing the movement’s environmental initiative, the One Tree Campaign, she encouraged members to expand their efforts.

“As Girl Guides, we have the One Tree Campaign as an environmental flagship project. However, I urge you to increase the tree cover target from one tree to 30 trees per year, including fruit trees. Partner with the 4K Club and allocate land for planting fruit trees to help fight food insecurity,” she added.

Gender Principal Secretary Ann Wang’ombe commended the First Lady for championing gender equality and women’s empowerment, stating that such initiatives help position women for leadership roles that contribute to national development.

“This movement is not just about learning skills but also about building character and standing for what is right. It is very hard to find a Girl Guide in the wrong. We must carry this virtue forward while fostering a world where women and girls are valued, respected, and given equal opportunities,” Wang’ombe said.

She also welcomed the recent formation of a 42-member taskforce to address the rising cases of femicide in Kenya, describing it as a crucial step in tackling gender-based violence. Wang’ombe further dismissed claims that gender equality only advocates for girls’ rights, clarifying that it promotes the well-being of both genders.

Kenya Girl Guides National Chair Terry Chebet Maina called on members to uphold the vision of the movement’s pioneers. She reflected on the legacy of General Robert Baden-Powell and his wife Olave St. Clair, who founded the Scouting and Girl Guides movements to nurture responsible young leaders.

“As we celebrate and reflect on our movement’s journey, we honour the incredible impact we have had in advancing the rights of young men and women. This year’s theme, Our Story: Reflecting the Symbolism and Values of Our Movement, reaffirms our commitment to dignity, integrity, spirituality, servant leadership, and citizenship—values that continue to shape us as we serve girls,” she said.

Nyeri County Commissioner Ronald Mwiwawi, Nyeri Town MP Duncan Maina Mathenge, and Kenya Girl Guides National Executive Officer Claire Opiyo were among the dignitaries present at the event.

The Scouting Movement was founded in 1907 by General Baden-Powell, while his wife Olave established the Girl Guides Association in 1920. Baden-Powell was buried in Nyeri’s St. Peter’s Cemetery after his death in 1941, and his wife’s ashes were later interred beside him. In 2001, the Kenyan government declared his grave a national monument.

Today, more than 500 million young people and adults have participated in Scouting since its inception over a century ago.