First Lady Rachael and Education CS Ogambo mourn four students killed in Wundanyi-Mwatate Road

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 2 – First Lady Rachael Ruto and Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogambo have expressed their condolences to the families of four high school students who died after the bus they were traveling in was involved in an accident along the Wundanyi-Mwatate road in Taita Taveta County.

In her message of condolence and comfort, Rachel Ruto expressed her sorrow over the incident that claimed the young lives, who were full of promise, dreams, and potential.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of the young students from Dr. Aggrey Boys’ High School in this tragic road accident in Taita Taveta County. Our love and prayers go out to the families and loved ones affected by this heartbreaking tragedy,” the First Lady said.

She quoted Psalms 46:1, which states, “God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble,” as she comforted the grieving families.

Education CS Julius Ogambo also offered his condolences to the bereaved families, praying for God’s grace and comfort.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the families, friends, and relatives of the deceased. We pray that God grants them the strength and fortitude during this difficult time,” he said.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the accident may have occurred after the bus experienced brake failure, causing it to lose control and overturn along the busy highway.

The students had been sent home after a fire razed one of the school’s dormitories on Thursday.

The bus driver is among the two other individuals who died in the accident. Other passengers were rushed to Moi Referral Hospital in Voi for treatment.

