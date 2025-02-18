Connect with us

Kisumu Law Courts/FILE

County News

Ex-KPC Employees, Truck Driver Jailed for 25 Years Over Fuel Theft

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 18 – Two former Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) employees and a truck driver have been sentenced to a combined 25 years in prison for stealing petroleum products and tampering with KPC’s fuel monitoring systems.

Kisumu Law Courts Chief Magistrate D.O. Onyango handed Reuben Andolo Aseneka, a former loading island operator, and Mutai Micah, a former ICT employee, a nine-year jail term or a fine of Sh10 million each. Their co-accused, Joseph Mbugua Maina, a truck driver, was sentenced to seven years in jail or a fine of Sh5.3 million.

The three were found guilty of conspiracy to commit a felony, theft of petroleum products, illegal tampering with KPC’s fuel monitoring systems (Fuelfacs and Acculoads), and unauthorized access to KPC’s computer systems.

In the ruling, the court sentenced each of the accused to one year in prison or a fine of Sh100,000 for conspiracy to commit a felony. They were also sentenced to one year in prison or a fine of Sh200,000 for the theft of petroleum products.

For tampering with KPC’s fuel monitoring systems, Aseneka and Mutai were sentenced to five years in prison or a fine of Sh10 million each. Additionally, they were handed a two-year jail term or a fine of Sh200,000 each for unauthorized access to KPC’s Fuelfacs systems.

Meanwhile, Mbugua was sentenced to five years in prison or a fine of Sh5 million.

The court heard that the trio conspired to steal Motor Spirit Premium (MSP) fuel that had been loaded onto a road tanker (Reg. No. KBJ 564D/ZD 1453).

The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Catherine Mwaniki, Patrick Okango, and Shitsama Ligami.

