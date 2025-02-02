Ex-DP Gachagua expected in Muranga amid fear of chaos

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Feb 2 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is expected in Murang’a, where he will attend Sunday Service at the Almighty God Ministries Shiloh Church in Kiriaini town.

This comes as local leaders allied with Gachagua have renewed calls for the police to deploy sufficient officers to prevent any attempts to disrupt the prayer meeting.

Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu urged the youth to maintain peace and avoid being used to cause chaos.

Kariara MCA Gichobe Mbatia condemned the recent trend of disruptions at events where Gachagua has been holding public meetings, insisting that the event will proceed as planned.

Addressing the media, leaders present, including Kanyenya-ini MCA Grace City and Rwathia MCA Kamau Kagori, urged the youth to steer clear of political interference, emphasizing that they would be the biggest casualties.

The leaders also called on the police not to be used to disrupt peace, particularly in places of worship.

In 2022, police were forced to use tear gas to restore calm in Kenol, Murang’a County, after chaos erupted hours before then-Deputy President William Ruto’s visit. One person died, and several others were injured.