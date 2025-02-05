Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Haiti Mission

El Salvador troops join Kenya-led Haiti Mission

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 5 – Troops from El Salvador arrived in Haiti on Tuesday to join the Kenyan-led, UN-backed Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) in the Caribbean nation.

Haitian Transitional Presidential Council (TPC) President Leslie Voltaire welcomed the Salvadoran troops, accompanied by Police Nationale d’Haïti (PNH) Director General Normil Rameau and MSS Force Commander Godfrey Otunge.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Other dignitaries present included Canadian Ambassador to Haiti André François Giroux, French Ambassador to Haiti Antoine Michon, El Salvador’s Honorary Consul, MSS Deputy Force Commander Colonel Kevron Henry, and several senior Haitian government officials.

President Voltaire emphasized that the arrival of the Salvadoran troops would strengthen MSS operations in Haiti.

He expressed gratitude to the government of El Salvador for the deployment, noting that the troops would bring valuable expertise gained from their efforts to combat gang violence in their own country.

Voltaire reiterated the Haitian government’s commitment to providing all necessary support to the MSS mission and stressed the importance of collaboration between MSS forces and the PNH in restoring security.

Force Commander Otunge warmly welcomed the Salvadoran contingent, highlighting their critical role in fulfilling the MSS mandate to restore peace and stability in Haiti.

Trump cuts aid to Kenya-led Haiti Mission as UN warns of a funding crisis

He commended President Voltaire, the Haitian leadership, and MSS partner nations for their ongoing support of the mission.

Otunge also acknowledged the Canadian government’s key role in facilitating the Salvadoran troops’ deployment and expressed appreciation to other contributing nations, including France, for their continued support.

The Salvadoran contingent brings valuable expertise in air support operations, particularly in casualty evacuation (CASEVAC) and medical evacuation (MEDEVAC).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The arrival of helicopters, expected by the end of the week, will further enhance the mission’s evacuation capacity.

The Salvadoran troops now join other MSS contingents already in Haiti, including personnel from Kenya, Jamaica, Guatemala, the Bahamas, and Belize.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Haiti Mission

Trump cuts aid to Kenya-led Haiti Mission as UN warns of a funding crisis

The United Nations (UN) confirmed the funding freeze, with AFP quoting Stéphane Dujarric, the UN Secretary-General's spokesperson, as saying the move would impact USD...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto Orders Crackdown After Chiefs Abducted in North Eastern Region

Counties in Kenya’s Northeastern and Coastal regions continue to bear the brunt of Al-Shabaab attacks due to their proximity to the Kenya-Somalia border.

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Njuri Ncheke urges Muturi to make peace with President Ruto

If you’re able to speak with President to release your son, you can as well go and speak with him now - Njuri Ncheke.

21 hours ago

Africa

Rwanda welcomes ‘long overdue’ EAC-SADC Joint Summit on DRC

Rwanda now says such an intervention should have taken place before the withdrawal of the East African Community Regional Force (EAC-RF) and the subsequent...

21 hours ago

Kenya

MP Elisha: Sifuna, Arati orchestrating divisions within ODM for personal gain

Odhiambo accused Sifuna, along with the party's deputies Simba Arati and Godfrey Osotsi, of undermining democracy within the party.

22 hours ago

World

El Salvador offers to lock up US criminals in its mega-jail

The deal was announced after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Salvadorean President Nayib Bukele during his visit to the central American nation.

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Stop undermining NIS, just resign, MP Elisha Odhiambo to Muturi

Odhiambo accused Muturi of undermining the National Intelligence Service (NIS) by repeatedly claiming they are involved in abductions and extrajudicial killings.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Internal conflicts, overlapping laws hinderance to implemenation of UHC

The Presidential Taskforce on Health indicated that the litany of laws which sometimes overlap have made it difficult to manage healthcare workers.

1 day ago