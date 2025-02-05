El Salvador troops join Kenya-led Haiti Mission

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 5 – Troops from El Salvador arrived in Haiti on Tuesday to join the Kenyan-led, UN-backed Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) in the Caribbean nation.

Haitian Transitional Presidential Council (TPC) President Leslie Voltaire welcomed the Salvadoran troops, accompanied by Police Nationale d’Haïti (PNH) Director General Normil Rameau and MSS Force Commander Godfrey Otunge.

Other dignitaries present included Canadian Ambassador to Haiti André François Giroux, French Ambassador to Haiti Antoine Michon, El Salvador’s Honorary Consul, MSS Deputy Force Commander Colonel Kevron Henry, and several senior Haitian government officials.

President Voltaire emphasized that the arrival of the Salvadoran troops would strengthen MSS operations in Haiti.

He expressed gratitude to the government of El Salvador for the deployment, noting that the troops would bring valuable expertise gained from their efforts to combat gang violence in their own country.

Voltaire reiterated the Haitian government’s commitment to providing all necessary support to the MSS mission and stressed the importance of collaboration between MSS forces and the PNH in restoring security.

Force Commander Otunge warmly welcomed the Salvadoran contingent, highlighting their critical role in fulfilling the MSS mandate to restore peace and stability in Haiti. Trump cuts aid to Kenya-led Haiti Mission as UN warns of a funding crisis

He commended President Voltaire, the Haitian leadership, and MSS partner nations for their ongoing support of the mission.

Otunge also acknowledged the Canadian government’s key role in facilitating the Salvadoran troops’ deployment and expressed appreciation to other contributing nations, including France, for their continued support.

The Salvadoran contingent brings valuable expertise in air support operations, particularly in casualty evacuation (CASEVAC) and medical evacuation (MEDEVAC).

The arrival of helicopters, expected by the end of the week, will further enhance the mission’s evacuation capacity.

The Salvadoran troops now join other MSS contingents already in Haiti, including personnel from Kenya, Jamaica, Guatemala, the Bahamas, and Belize.