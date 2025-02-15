Connect with us

EACC CEO Abdi Mohamud hosts the Director General of the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), George Njao, at the Integrity Centre, Nairobi/EACC

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC, NTSA join forces to combat ‘licensing to kill’

The Commission stated that it will collaborate with the NTSA, pledging to swiftly address corrupt practices such as bribery in high-risk areas.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 15 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has partnered with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) in efforts to combat corruption and enhance order in the transport sector.

The two agencies discussed a joint effort on Friday when EACC CEO Abdi Mohamud hosted NTSA Director General George Njao at the Integrity Centre, Nairobi.

EACC said the cooperation marks a significant step toward creating safer, more reliable, and efficient road transport services.

The Commission stated that it will collaborate with the NTSA, pledging to swiftly address corrupt practices such as bribery in high-risk areas.

These areas include motor vehicle inspection, licensing, and driver training and testing.

“When you give a driver’s license to an unqualified person or an inspection license to an unroadworthy motor vehicle, you’re simply licensing to kill,” the statement read.

The EACC emphasized the importance of integrity in NTSA processes and noted that non-compliance could lead to the loss of lives.

