Dutch diplomat discusses March royal visit with Kenyans in Netherlands

During the meeting, Ambassador Geerts was presented with a petition calling for the cancellation of the state visit due to alleged human rights violations in Kenya.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 — Dutch Human Rights Ambassador Wim Geerts met with members of the Kenyan community in the Netherlands on Thursday to discuss the human rights situation in Kenya.

The Dutch government disclosed that the engagement also included discussions on the upcoming state visit by King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima to Kenya, slated for March.

Geerts acknowledged the criticism of the visit and listened to the concerns raised by Kenyans in the Netherlands.

“It is good to hear what the concerns are and to talk about them. That also helps me do my job more effectively,” Geerts said.

“We will continue to do so during the state visit, when there will be discussions with the Kenyan authorities, as well as community-based organisations and young people.”

Ambassador Geerts is set to travel to Kenya this month, where he is expected to engage with young people, representatives of civil society organisations, human rights defenders, and Kenyan authorities.

In January, the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed receiving over 300 emails from Kenyans requesting the cancellation of the state visit by the Dutch royals, scheduled for March 18 to March 20, 2025.

