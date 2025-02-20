Connect with us

DPP withdraws criminal case agaist TUK student Ian Njoroge after complainant forgave him

Ian Njoroge had been charged with robbery with violence and assaulting the police officer.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has withdrawn a criminal case against Ian Njoroge, a student at the Technical University of Kenya.

This is after the complainant, police officer Jacob Ogendo told that court that he had forgiven Njoroge for assaulting him.

Following this, Njoroge was discharged before the presiding magistrate, Ben Mark Ekhubi.

He had been charged with robbery with violence and assaulting the police officer.

The case was withdrawn under Section 204 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC), leading to his release.

