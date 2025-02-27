Connect with us

DPP directs DCI to probe City Hall’s waste dumping at Kenya Power

Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Jacinta Nyamosi called it a serious matter that requires immediate legal action.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 27 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate the Nairobi County Government’s waste dumping at Kenya Power.

In a statement, the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Jacinta Nyamosi called it a serious matter that requires immediate legal action.

Nyamosi, said relevant public health, environment, and sanitation agencies should investigate the matter and submit a report within seven days.

“Left unchecked the issue may snowball into a serious health hazard that might have multiple repercussions not only to the area of concern but the capital. It is, therefore, prudent that investigations are commenced into the genesis of this matter for a viable solution to be achieved,” she said.

She indicated that the matter has sparked public concern and could escalate into a serious health hazard if not addressed emphasizing the need for swift action to establish the facts and determine a sustainable solution.

She urged all authorities to engage all relevant stakeholders in the probe, with findings set to guide the next course of action.

The directive follows arising conflict between Kenya Power and Nairobi City County which began when Kenya Power disconnected electricity to several Nairobi County offices on February 14, 2025, over an unpaid bill of Sh3 billion.

In retaliation, the county government took drastic measures on Monday, including dumping garbage outside KPLC headquarters, blocking sewer lines, and cutting off water supply to its buildings.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula on Wednesday, asked a House committee to summon police boss Douglas Kanja over dumping of garbage at Kenya Power offices by Nairobi County.

Wetangula said the Committee on Administration and Security should find out why Kanja has not acted against county officials following the incident.

“We shall not allow this country to be reduced to a wild-west behavior where you disagree with somebody and you send goons and hooligans to go and sort out your mess; that is not Kenya,” he said.

“Tongoyo, I direct you to summon IG to find out why no action has been taken against this publicised criminal behavior by the city county government of Nairobi.”

However, On Wednesday, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja regretted how the county handled the matter, particularly the enforcement officers’ actions who saw county trucks offload garbage at the Kenya Power premises and temporarily cut off the water supply.

“It was, of course, unfortunate that one of the trucks tipped garbage. That was not the intention,” he said.

Sakaja said that all services which had been cut off due to the feud will be restored.

