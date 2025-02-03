Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Kindiki says govt on course to eradicate banditry and cattle rustling

Kindiki stated that the government will step up  the ongoing efforts towards supporting security agencies to ensure lasting peace in affected regions.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 3 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to stamping out banditry and livestock rustling that has long plagued the Northern part of the country.

Speaking during a consultative forum with Samburu County leaders at his Karen residence, Kindiki stated that the government will step up  the ongoing efforts towards supporting security agencies to ensure lasting peace in affected regions.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

While reflecting on his tenure as the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, Kindiki noted that  significant strides have been made in dismantling criminal networks.

“I am glad that during my time in office as the CS for Interior, we successfully dismantled the livestock rustling and banditry networks that for years had terrorized our people and impoverished them economically,” he said.
 
While acknowledging that total eradication remains a work in progress, Kindiki expressed confidence in the gains made so far.

He credited President William Ruto’s support for the gains made in restoring peace in the troubled North.
 
To sustain the crackdown on criminal gangs, the Deputy President emphasized continued government backing for the Interior Ministry, now under CS Kipchumba Murkomen.
 
“We started the security equipment modernisation programme at a cost of 12B. More resources will be allocated to equip our officers and ensure that they are fully ready to deal with the banditry menace,” he assured.


The Deputy President further reiterated the need for continued vigilance, urging leaders to focus on governance rather than prolonged political campaigns.
 
“Between one election and another, we have work to do,” Kindiki said.

“Countries that have delivered development to their people know that it is not possible to play politics forever.”

Beyond security, Kindiki outlined the administration’s broader development agenda, particularly in Northern Kenya, where infrastructure and basic services have lagged behind.

“We want to increase connectivity to the Northern Kenya that have been off grid for a long time. Luckily, we have money to connect more homes to electricity,” he stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Deputy President also reiterated the government’s commitment to implementing key projects under the Kenya Kwanza manifesto, spanning roads, water, electricity, markets, schools, and hospitals.

“We must work so hard the remaining two years to ensure that all the issues contained in the 47 county charters and distilled into the Kenya Kwanza manifesto are implemented,” he said noting that successful implementation of development programs will make it “easy for us to come back to the electorate and explain ourselves, using the performance scorecard.”
 
 
 
 

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Kindiki urges fairness in Ruto’s performance assessment, says govt on track to deliver pledges

President Ruto has come under heavy criticism for failing to fulfil his campaign pledges, which include providing jobs for the youth, setting up manufacturing...

18 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to cut development budget to fund critical programs affected by Trump’s foreign aid freeze

Trump’s Stop-Work Order, signed last month, has temporarily suspended all US foreign assistance programs for 90 days, pending a policy review. The move affects...

25 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Treasury to pay Sh206bn of pending bills after nod

Mbadi, speaking at a public participation forum for the Finance Bill 2025 in Nairobi, explained that the approved Sh206 billion was part of a...

31 minutes ago

Kenya

Why was I denied entry into Tanzania? Babu Owino demands answers from Suluhu

Upon arriving at the Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam, he was informed that he was persona non grata in Tanzania with...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court orders NTSA, police to return impounded matatus, number plates

According to Justice Bahati Mwamuye, the decision by NTSA to remove number plates belong to matatu operators was unconstitutional.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula Leads Kenyan Delegation to US National Prayer Breakfast

Kenya has historically enjoyed strong diplomatic and economic ties with the United States, particularly in areas such as trade, security, and development aid.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Revenue Allocation, Accountability key agenda in Naivasha Senate retreat

The retreat will also provide an opportunity for Senators to be briefed on the proposed Fourth Basis for Revenue Sharing Among County Governments for...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kiage-led tribunal asks Ruto to retain Justice Kullow following probe

While acknowledging delays in delivering rulings on some of the instances listed, the tribunal stated that Justice Kullow had provided a satisfactory explanation with...

4 hours ago