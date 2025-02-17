Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Besigye’s defense team, led by Kenya's Narc Kenya Party leader Martha Karua, argued that Besigye and his associate, Hajj Obeid Lutale, were abducted in Nairobi, outside of Uganda’s legal jurisdiction/NP/FILE

Africa

Detained Ugandan opposition figure treated in clinic overnight

The 68-year-old was rushed to a private medical facility in a prison ambulance as his his health was deteriorating, his lawyer Erias Lukwago wrote earlier on Facebook.

Published

Detained Ugandan opposition figure Kizza Besigye, on hunger strike for a week, has been returned to prison after being in a health clinic overnight, his allies have said.

The 68-year-old was rushed to a private medical facility in a prison ambulance as his his health was deteriorating, his lawyer Erias Lukwago wrote earlier on Facebook.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Besigye was charged in a military court with illegal possession of a firearm, threatening national security, as well as treachery, which carries the death sentence. He denies the accusations.

The news about his health came hours after a cabinet minister said he had visited Besigye in jail and urged him to resume eating while pledging to drop his military trial.

The veteran politician, who has run for president against long-serving leader Yoweri Museveni four times, has been in detention since he was dramatically abducted in Kenya in November and taken back to Uganda to face a military trial.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court ruled that trying civilians in military courts was unconstitutional.

The government had insisted Besigye’s military trial would go on and President Museveni dismissed the ruling as “a wrong decision”, vowing to challenge it.

But on Sunday, Information Minister Chris Baryomunsi said he had seen Besigye in prison “in the presence of his doctors” and had asked him to end the hunger strike “as the government fast-tracks the transfer of his case from a court martial to a civil court”.

Besigye’s wife, Winnie Byanyima, however said the visit was “highly suspicious”.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“As a government minister, you are not a concerned visitor – you are his captor,” Ms Byanyima, who is the director of the UN’s HIV/Aids programme, posted on X.

“We will hold you and your government fully accountable for any harm that comes to him,” she added.

On Sunday night, a lawmaker allied to the detained politician said Besigye had been taken to a clinic in a suburb of the Kampala “amidst very heavy security deployment”.

The MP, Francis Mwijukye, said Besigye was “being pushed in a wheel chair”.

Wafula Oguttu, a former leader of the opposition in parliament and a Besigye ally, said prison officers around the clinic told him they would take him back to jail after a series of tests had been conducted.

He told the BBC that he had not been allowed to enter the clinic.

One of Besigye’s political aides, Harold Kaija, said he was now back in prison.

Besigye went on hunger strike a week ago to protest against his continued detention by the military, with his trial yet to start.

He is a former ally of Museveni – who has been in power since 1986 – and was once his personal doctor.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Besigye has previously accused the authorities of political persecution. In recent years he has been less active in politics and did not contest the 2021 election.

Besigye appeared before a court on Friday – in a separate case – looking frail. The Ugandan medical doctors’ association has since called for his “immediate release” on health grounds.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Detained Ugandan politician starts hunger strike

Besigye, 68, was charged in a military court with possession of pistols and attempting to purchase weapons abroad - accusations which he denies.

5 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

While much remains to be done, Kenya is a safer space: PS Sing’Oei

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 14 – Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei has weighed in on the recent spate of abduction cases in Kenya, calling...

January 14, 2025

EAC

Uganda’s Martial Court rejects jurisdiction challenge in Besigye trial

Brigadier-General Freeman Mugabe, Chairman of the Court Martial, claimed jurisdiction over Besigye’s case, citing cooperation between Uganda and Kenya on criminal matters.

January 14, 2025

EAC

LSK vows retaliation after Uganda denied Karua practicing certificate

The LSK condemned the decision to bar Karua’s practice as "derogatory, contemptuous, and high-handed."

December 10, 2024

DIPLOMACY

Kenya should not be judged harshly over Besigye arrest: Mudavadi

Besigye, a four-time Ugandan presidential candidate and vocal critic of President Yoweri Museveni, was last seen at a Nairobi apartment complex on November 16.

November 26, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

US demands answers on Besigye’s reported abduction in Nairobi

The State Department's Bureau of African Affairs emphasized the need for transparent explanations about the situation that led to Besigye’s detention, stating that it...

November 22, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Karua demands accountability over Besigye’s abduction in Nairobi

Besigye, a four-time Ugandan presidential candidate and outspoken critic of President Yoweri Museveni, attended a book launch hosted by Karua in Nairobi on Saturday.

November 20, 2024

Top stories

Kizza Besigye’s Wife Demands His Release After Alleged Abduction in Nairobi

According to his wife Winnie Byanyima, Besigye was forcibly taken and transported across the border to Uganda, where he is now reportedly being held...

November 20, 2024