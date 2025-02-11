DCI seeks to equip crime research experts with analysis techniques

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 11—The Director of Public Complaints at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Headquarters, has stressed the critical role of analytical thinking and applied research skills in combating criminal activities.

Speaking at the official opening of the third cohort of the Operational Intelligence Analysis course at the National Criminal Investigations Academy (NCIA), Bernard Nyakwaka emphasized that these competencies are essential for enhancing participants’ ability to produce and present actionable intelligence reports.

Such skills, he noted, are crucial for fostering a safer and more secure society.

The two-week course has brought together crime research experts from various regions across the country.

Designed to equip participants with advanced techniques in crime intelligence analysis, the program aims to empower them to dismantle complex criminal networks more effectively.

“This initiative aligns with the DCI’s broader objective of maintaining a competitive edge in the ever-evolving field of criminal investigations,” the DCI said.

He further expressed his gratitude to the Canadian Mounted Police Attaché’s office in Kenya and the International Justice Mission (IJM) for their invaluable support in facilitating this advanced training program.

The event was graced by a number of senior officials including Sospeter Munyi, Commandant of the National Criminal Investigations Academy (NCIA) l, Dennis Okadapao, the Director of Crime Research and IntelligenceBureau(CRIB), Naomi Maina, representing the International Justice Mission (IJM) and other senior DCI officers.