DCI scramble response after cyber-attack on X, Facebook accounts

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 10 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched an investigation into a cyber-attack on its X and Facebook accounts, stating that the perpetrators will be brought to justice.

In a statement Sunday evening following the breaches, the DCI reported that it had regained control of its X and Facebook accounts.

The agency stated that the cybercriminals who attempted to take over the accounts had posted false information that did not originate from the DCI.

“SECURITY ALERT! For a short period this evening (Sunday), we experienced a cyber-attack on the DCI digital platforms (X and Facebook) but have since regained full control. A thorough investigation into the criminal activity has been initiated to bring the perpetrators to justice,” the statement read.

The DCI has cautioned Kenyans to disregard the earlier message posted on the page regarding cryptocurrency and blockchain, describing it as fake.