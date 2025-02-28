Connect with us

DCI arrests 2 suspects who swindled Chinese Sh6.5mn in cryptocurrency deal

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has arrested two suspects who swindled a Chinese of Sh6.5 million.

According to the investigative agency, the due, Benson Macharia and Robinson Nyandoro were masquerading as cryptocurrency exchange experts, claiming that they were able to facilitate an exchange.

The DCI stated that while converting the cash into cryptocurrency, Nyandoro made a dramatic exit with the money in a carrier bag, slipping through a back door.

“Left behind, the bewildered victim was still in the grip of Macharia, who posed as a trustworthy technician. With an air of confidence, Macharia reassured the victim that everything was on track, claiming the transfer was successful and merely delayed due to pesky network issues. But as minutes turned into hours, the victim’s unease grew into full-blown panic,” it stated.

When the victim realized that he had been he had been duped, he rushed to Kileleshwa Police Station to report the crime.

“Upon receiving the report, detectives sprang into action, determined to bring the culprits to book.”

While going through forensic leads, the first suspect, Macharia, was arrested and arraigned before the Chief Magistrate’s Court Kibera where he pleaded not guilty to the charges and was subsequently released on a Sh1 million bail, with a surety of similar amount.

The second suspect who was arrested led detectives to his residence in KMA Estate, Lang’ata, where upon search Sh500,000 believed to be part of the stolen cash was recovered.

“Nyandoro was arraigned today before the Chief Magistrate’s Court Kibera where he pleaded not guilty to the charges. He will be detained at industrial area prison pending determination of bond terms on March 4, 2025,” the DCI stated.

