crime

DCI apprehend 3 suspects in multi-million shilling warehouse heist

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 15 — Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Nairobi Region on Friday apprehended three individuals linked to a series of warehouse break-ins and thefts in Nairobi and its environs.

In one notable incident, the suspects broke into a warehouse and made off with goods worth Sh23.8 million.

An investigation into the matter was launched following a complaint lodged at Industrial Area Police Station on February 3, 2025, detailing a warehouse break-in and theft.

Leveraging forensic evidence, detectives arrested two suspects, Francis Kinyua Nyaguthi and Benson Murigi Mbugu, in the Njiru and Komarock areas.

“Upon interrogation, the duo led the detectives to a storage facility in Ruiru. There, investigators recovered 80 Samsung 43-inch television sets,” DCI said.

The suspects further directed the officers to Benson Murigi’s residence, where an additional television set was seized.

They also guided officers to Kariobangi and Gikomba, where two more televisions and ten rolls of seat upholstery material were confiscated.

The investigation expanded on February 13, 2025, when the third suspect, Solomon Were Thea, was arrested.

A subsequent search of his home uncovered ten solar panels. Solomon further led authorities to the Industrial Area, where a lorry was intercepted.

The vehicle was found loaded with 233 rolls of seat upholstery material, believed to be part of the stolen haul.

All three suspects are in police custody, undergoing processing pending arraignment in court.

