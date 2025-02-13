DCI agents arrest notorius carjackers on Mombasa-Nairobi highway in Kibwezi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 13 – Three highway robbery suspects have been apprehended following an investigation into a series of carjacking incidents reported along the Mombasa-Nairobi highway.

The National Police Service’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) confirmed the arrest of Alex Kasina, Gift Muia, and Milton Pogon in Kibwezi on Wednesday.

The directorate noted that cases of robbery, theft of goods in transit, and motor vehicle hijackings along the Mombasa-Nairobi highway have surged, putting motorists’ lives at risk.

“The Service has made significant progress in investigating these cases, leading to the apprehension of three suspects: Alex Kasina, Gift Muia, and Milton Pogon,” stated the directorate.

Similarly, on Christmas Day last year, the DCI recovered 129 bags of rice stolen on December 21 by a gang of four criminals while the cargo was in transit from Mombasa.

Highway robbers attacked the truck driver in the Machinery area of Kambu along the Mombasa-Nairobi highway.

Motorcycle-riding gang

Overpowered and assaulted by the motorcycle-riding gang, the driver surrendered the truck. The attackers dumped him near Makindu.

Makindu-based detectives, acting on intelligence, raided the home of a suspect identified as Alex Kasina, 42. Upon seeing the police, Kasina and his wife fled the scene.

Wednesday’s arrests came just three days after police apprehended a 36-year-old highway robbery suspect Ibrahim Hassan near Archer’s Police Post after he allegedly attempted to carjack an unsuspecting driver at the Isiolo-Garbatulla junction.

Pretending to seek a lift to Archer’s town, the suspect convinced the driver to help him, only to brandish a knife and refuse to alight at his destination.

Police officers arrested Ibrahim Hassan after a chase that ended in a crash near the police post.

DCI reaffirmed its commitment to combating such crimes, warning the public about a growing trend in which carjackers disguise themselves as stranded travelers to deceive unsuspecting motorists.

“The National Police Service remains committed to executing its mandate of protecting life and property,” said the DCI.