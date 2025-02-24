CS Wandayi Calls Out ‘Vultures’ Clinging to Raila for Political Survival

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Feb 24 – Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has accused a section of leaders surrounding Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga of exploiting his influence for their own political gain, branding them “vultures.”

Speaking in Gem, Siaya County, on Monday during the launch of the Last Mile electricity connectivity project, Wandayi claimed that some leaders have long relied on Odinga’s political battles to remain relevant.

“They have been feeding on Raila’s struggles and want to see him constantly in the streets fighting for Kenyans’ rights,” Wandayi said, adding that while these leaders have benefited politically every election cycle, Odinga has often been left in the cold.

“Their time is up, and they must pack and go,” he declared.

The CS emphasised the need for unity and a focus on improving livelihoods rather than engaging in divisive politics. “This rural electrification program is about delivering services, not politics that benefits individuals at Raila’s expense,” he added.

His remarks come just days after interim ODM party leader and Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, alongside Siaya Governor James Orengo, cautioned the government against ignoring public concerns.

Nyong’o warned that ODM would not shield the government from criticism, noting that while the party played a stabilising role during the Gen Z protests, continued inaction on grievances could strain this support.

“Over the years, we have stood with the people to demand better services, but we will not allow ODM to be used to cover up government failures,” Nyong’o asserted.

The developments come as Odinga, who lost the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship bid to Djibouti’s candidate on Monday, weighs his next political move. He has announced plans to consult ODM leaders and supporters before making a decision.

“I am going to consult widely and, in due course, we are going to announce our way forward,” he said during a meeting with President William Ruto at State House, Mombasa.

His loss in the AUC race has reignited speculation about his future in local politics, with key allies closely watching his next steps.