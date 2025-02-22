CS Ogamba revokes Anangwe’s appointment as UON Council Chairperson

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 22 – Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has revoked the appointment of Professor Amukowa Anangwe as the chairperson of the University of Nairobi (UON) Council.

The announcement was made public through a Gazette Notice dated February 21st 2025.

However, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba did not provide detailed reasons for the revocation of Anangwe’s appointment to the position.

“IN EXERCISE of the powers conferred by section 36 (1) (a) of the Universities Act, 2012 as read together with section 51 (1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Education revokes the *appointment of— AMUKOWA ANANGWE (PROF.) as the Chairperson of the Council of the University of Nairobi, with effect from the 21st February, 2025,” read the notice.

The decision which is expected to pave the way for a new appointment comes amid ongoing leadership wrangles in the higher education learning institution.

The government through the ministry of Education has been conducting a series of interventions regarding the university leadership, aimed at streamlining operations and improving management efficiency.

In August last year the University of Nairobi Council officially installed Professor Margret Hutchinson as the new acting Vice Chancellor.

The Council, being led by Professor Amukowa Anangwe as its Chair announced that Prof. Hutchinson will take over the position following Professor Stephen Kiama’s suspension over gross misconduct.