The Judiciary Headquarters in Nairobi. /CFM-FILE.

NATIONAL NEWS

Court to rule on graft case involving ex-Nyandarua Governor Waithaka, 5 others on March 13

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 27 – The Anti-Corruption Court in Nyahururu is set to deliver a judgment in the corruption case involving former Nyandarua County Governor Daniel Waithaka and five other county officials on March 13.

This is after the court ruled that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had presented substantial evidence supporting the charges, leading to the decision to place the accused individuals on their defense.

The five county officials charged alongside Waithaka are Grace Wanjiru Gitonga, Martin Igecha Kamami, John Ngigi Daniel, Jesse Wachira Mwangi, and Simo Irungu.

They are accused of violating the Public Procurement and Disposal Act of 2006 by engaging M/S Tahal Consulting Engineers, an Israeli firm, without a procurement plan for the 2013/2014 financial year.

Additionally, they face charges related to the unlawful use of the direct procurement method to secure the contractor’s services without obtaining prior written consent or providing valid reasons from the Nyandarua County government.

The charges also include abuse of office and failure to adhere to procurement procedures while issuing the Sh50 million tender.

