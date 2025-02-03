Connect with us

A busy matatu stage in downtown Nairobi. /CFM-FILE.

NATIONAL NEWS

Court orders NTSA, police to return impounded matatus, number plates

According to Justice Bahati Mwamuye, the decision by NTSA to remove number plates belong to matatu operators was unconstitutional.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 3 – The High Court has directed the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) Director General and the Traffic commandant to returned motor vehicle registration number plates unlawfully impounded from operators.

He pointed out that the constitutional petition filed by 14 matatu operators has raised serious issues that the court finds and holds that the orders sought should be granted with immediate effect.

The petitioners, through their lawyers Danstan Omari and Shadrack Wambui, indicated that several matatus have been unlawfully impounded and their number plates taken away by NTSA and traffic police officers.

The Judge said that the impounded motor vehicles should be released to the owners with immediate effect.

The lawyers said that the action by NTSA and traffic police officers has crippled the matatu industry.

The court directed the application and the order be served upon NTSA and traffic police and the matter will be mentioned on February 25 to confirm compliance.

The Matatu operators thronged to Milimani Law, where they told journalists the predicaments they have faced in their daily business.

