Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Court denies Sarah Wairimu bail in Cohen murder trial

According to the ruling by Lady Justice Diana Kavedza, Wairimu will be remanded at Langata women’s prison until two key witnesses testify.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 18 – The Kibera High Court has denied Sarah Wairimu bail on the Tob Cohen murder case after the prosecution opposed her release.

According to the ruling by Lady Justice Diana Kavedza, Wairimu will be remanded at Langata women’s prison until two key witnesses testify.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The court ruled that the prosecution proved with sufficient evidence the likelihood of witness intimidation and interference.

Justice Kavedza stated that Sarah’s case is of public interest where a life was lost in the most heinous manner.

“It is my considered view therefore that the principal of justice and public interest outweigh the accused right to liberty at this stage” ruled justice Kavedza.

She further stated that the court must safeguard the trials’ integrity by protecting witnesses and preventing potential interference.

The Court declined the accused’s application for bail and stated that the accused shall remain in custody until after the two key witnesses have testified.

Wairimu was re-arrested after the DPP, Renson Ingonga, reviewed the murder case and determined that there was sufficient evidence to charge her with murder.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Court slaps Kihika with 6-month jail time for contempt

The court had issued an environmental restoration order against the county government mandating a permanent cessation of waste disposal into Lake Nakuru.

46 minutes ago

World

(WATCH) Putin ready for talks with Zelensky ‘if necessary,’ as top Russian and US envoys meet in Riyadh

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Juja MP Koimburi questioned over claims govt spent Sh13bn on Raila’s AUC campaign

Koimburi was arrested outside his home on Kenyatta Road in Juja before being transported to the DCI headquarters.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sudan’s militia backed factions agree to form parallel govts

The charter aims to restore the legitimate government that was overthrown by remnants and militias of the Islamic movement

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI arrests 2 suspected Al Shabaab operatives plotting to abduct foreigners in Mandera

Isaac Abdi Mohamed alias Kharan Abdi Hassan had recently sneaked into the country from El-ade in Somalia and forged a number of documents to...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sakaja Hosts African City Leaders in Nairobi for the Green & Resilient UrbanShift Africa Forum 2025

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 18 – Over 250 African city leaders, including mayors, policymakers, investors, and business leaders, are in Nairobi for the Green &...

5 hours ago

Top stories

President Ruto Leads Tributes as Malava MP Malulu Injendi Passes Away

Injendi, who was serving his third consecutive term in Parliament since 2013, passed away on Monday at the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi.

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Senator Cheptumo to be buried on March 1

Funeral plans are being coordinated by a planning committee chaired by former Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui.

21 hours ago