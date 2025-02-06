Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Milimani Law Courts/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Court declares Ruto’s Health Taskforce on Human Resources unconstitutional

Mwamuye prohibited the government and the Ministry of Health against taking any action or relying on the executive order.

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Feb 6 – The High Court has declared President William Ruto’s Executive Order establishing a taskforce to assess human resources for health unconstitutional.

In his ruling, Justice Bahati Mwamuye further directed the Ministry of Health to fully operationalise the Kenya Health Human Resource Advisory Council within 30 days.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Mwamuye prohibited the government and the Ministry of Health against taking any action or relying on the executive order.

“A declaration is hereby issued that executive order of establishing a Presidential Taskforce on addressing human resources for health is unconstitutional null and void,” he stated.

Mwamuye also rejected the request by the defense side from the Ministry of Health and the taskforce to suspend his decision stating that further expenditure of public funds in this matter would be an imprudent use of scarce taxpayer resources.

“I am satisfied that a 30-day stay would yield a report that would be the roots of a poisonous tree, especially after finding the taskforce to be unconstitutional,” said Mwamuye.

Ruto, had explained that the formation of the taskforce on Human Resources for Health was deemed necessary to formulate comprehensive strategies and policies to enhance the health care services in the country.

The Head of State also noted the need to assess and address current challenges and gaps in the recruitment, replacement, training and retention of healthcare professionals. 

However, the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and other civil groups moved to court contending that the task force’s formation was unconstitutional, arguing that it duplicated and usurped the mandate of the Kenya Health Human Resource Advisory Council.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

They further criticised the government for not operationalising this council as mandated by law.

The ruling also prohibits the task force from utilizing or referencing any reports it produced, deeming its work legally invalid.

“Pending the inter-partes hearing and determination of the Application dated 19/07/2024, a conservatory order be and is hereby issued prohibiting the Respondents and all other persons and authorities from taking any action whatsoever pursuant to, in reliance of, or in implementation of the Presidential Executive Order No. 5 of 2024 carried as Kenya Gazette No. 8437 of 2024 dated 05/07/2024 establishing the ‘Presidential Taskforce on Addressing Human Resources for Health.’,” added the ruling.

The Attorney General asked the court to suspend the decision for 30 days as the tenure nears its end. However, Justice Mwamuye dismissed the application.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

(WATCH) Kisumu artist transforms fish bones into unique ornaments

An artist from Kisumu, a Kenyan port city situated in the Lake Victoria area, has transformed fish bones collected from local markets and dumpsites...

13 minutes ago

DIPLOMACY

Mutula urges President Ruto to negotiate transition plan with Trump

The Makueni County boss described the freeze on programs especially in the health sector, as a "national crisis that must be dealt with immediately."

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mutula blasts Uhuru for ‘laughing’ at Kenyans over Trump foreign aid cuts

Governor Mutula took issue with former President Kenyatta’s remarks that the aid cut should be a wake-up call for African nations to reduce their...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Banks to be fined for not cutting lending rates: Thugge

He pointed out that despite significant reductions in the Central Bank Rate, lending rates had only declined marginally. 

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila pledges to support private sector should he succeed in AUC bid

During an unscheduled visit to Business Bay Square (BBS) Mall in Eastleigh, Nairobi, Raila highlighted the immense opportunities available for private sector players across...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

National Museum of Kenya among most reviewed instuttions on Google Maps

The data showed that the state-owned corporation that manages museums, sites and monuments across the country was the most reviewed museums on the platform.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok in EACC custody over alleged corruption

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 6 – Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok was on Thursday placed in the custody of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives...

4 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Mudavadi slams Kalonzo over ‘reckless’ remarks blaming Ruto for ‘being part of the problem’ in the DRC crisis

In a statement, Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi dismissed Kalonzo’s insinuation that President William Ruto "is part of the problem in the ongoing conflict in...

4 hours ago