Court admits urgent rights group’s application for inquest into disappearance of Brian Odhiambo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 – A Nakuru Court has certified as urgent an application by a Human Rights group for a public inquest into the dissappearance of Brian Odhiambo.

Odhiambo is alleged to have dissappeared on January 18 after being arrested by Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officers at Lake Nakuru National Park.

Nakuru Principal Magistrate Vincent Okello set the hearing of the application for Wednesday next week.

“Note that service upon the 1st respondent should be brought to the Attention of the prosecuting counsel court no 10 in order to avoid delay in response,” he stated.

The petition was filed by human rights group Vocal Africa and Odhiambo’s wife Aoko Okello naming the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) and the Inspector General of Police(IG) as respondents.

The applicantion comes after the High Court dismissed a case against KWS officers citng a lack of evidence.

Justice Julius Nangea declined to issue further orders in the case.

“As the DCI and the officer in charge of Nakuru National Park have denied having the subject in their custody and there being no evidence, no further direction will be issued in relation to the application,” said Justice Nangea.

Following the ruling, BOdhiambo’s family broke down outside the courtroom.

Odhiambo’s mother and wife were overcome with emotion, expressing their dissatisfaction with the court’s decision and calling for justice for their loved one.

The KWS officers and the Assistant Director of Lake Nakuru National Park had faced a tough time in court on January 29 finding it hard to explain the whereabouts of the missing man.

The officers acknowledged arresting a man whom they claim was engaged in illegal fishing in the sewage area of Lake Nakuru National Park but said they had not recorded his name before he allegedly escaped.

In an affidavit presented before the court, the officers stated that the arrested man had requested to relieve himself while in custody and managed to flee.

Odhiambo was reported missing on Saturday, January 18, with residents alleging that he was last seen being manhandled and taken away by KWS officers.