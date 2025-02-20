Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The applicants claim the court failed to address the critical issue of determining which party qualifies as the majority and which as the minority, despite ruling that the Speaker's decision was invalid/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

CoA to hear stay application in Majority leadership contest on Wednesday

A three-judge bench, constituted by the President of the Court of Appeal, will hear the application.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 – The Court of Appeal will hear the stay application against the court order that overturned National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula’s designation of Kenya Kwanza as the House Majority on Wednesday, February 26.

A three-judge bench, constituted by the President of the Court of Appeal, will hear the application.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“I have been directed to inform you that this application (stay) will be disposed of by way of a GO-TO-MEETING VIDEO LINK connected to the Court and Counsel/Party on record. All submissions should be limited to three (3) pages,” Court of Appeal Registrar told litigants.

The Court urged the applicants and respondents to comply with the directions regarding the service and filing of submissions before the hearing date.

This follows a challenge by Parliament and four MPs from the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA), led by Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, against the High Court ruling.

The lawmakers argue that the ruling has created confusion over which party holds the majority and minority positions in the National Assembly.

Ichung’wah, Owen Baya, Sylvanus Osoro, Naomi Jillo Wako, and Parliament have asked the Court of Appeal to issue orders suspending the lower court’s decision or the execution of the entire judgment delivered on February 7.

They argue that without stay orders, irreversible consequences could disrupt House business.

The applicants claim the court failed to address the critical issue of determining which party qualifies as the majority and which as the minority, despite ruling that the Speaker’s decision was invalid.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“This oversight calls for a further determination of the issue. Additionally, the court failed to recognize the implications of its decision while waiting to resolve which party is the majority and which holds the minority status,” the petition reads.

Contested decision

On February 7, the High Court declared the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance as the Majority Party in the National Assembly.

In its ruling, the three-judge bench—comprising Justices John Chigiti, Lawrence Mugambi, and Jairus Ngaah—argued that Speaker Moses Wetangula violated the constitution by declaring Kenya Kwanza the Majority Party on October 6, 2022.

The court criticized Wetangula for assigning Kenya Kwanza the 14 members from other parties without justification, stating that this action breached the Constitution.

Wetangula had ruled that Kenya Kwanza had 179 members in the House, compared to Azimio La Umoja’s 157.

However, the ruling coalition gained the majority after 14 members from the opposition and independent candidates shifted to Azimio.

“By assigning Kenya Kwanza the 14 members of the parties without any reason and declaring Kenya Kwanza as the Majority Party, it follows that the Speaker violated the Constitution,” the court ruled.

Speaker Wetangula has since reinstated Kenya Kwanza as the House Majority citing autonomy of Parliament to determine its matters.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula denies parliament sponsored 100 MPs’ Trip to Addis Ababa in suport of Raila

Wetangula clarified that he has received around 40 notifications from members intending to travel in line with parliamentary standing orders.

7 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Azimio aims at Wetangula threatening an impeachment motion

Minority Leader Junet Mohammed criticized Wetangula accusing him of inconsistencies regarding the status of 14 MPs who defected from Azimio after signing post-election agreements...

February 12, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

House Business Committee adopted unopposed as Wetangula silences Azimio

Lawmakers voted by acclamation to approve the team after Wetangula declined Minority Leader Junet Mohamed's maneuver to drop his nominees post the secondment of...

February 12, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula upholds UDA-led Kenya Kwanza as House Majority

In his ruling on the implications of the court decision on House proceedings, the Speaker cited post-election agreements filed with the Registrar of Political...

February 12, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Expedite IEBC recruitment process, Wetangula urges selection panel

Wetangula stated that the Parliamentary Service Commission will accord the IEBC selectin panel all necessary assistance.

January 27, 2025

Capital Health

National Assembly convenes key retreat on NG-CDF constitutional amendments and legislative Business

The legislators are working to save the devolved fund from extinction by midnight, July 2026, after the High Court declared it unconstitutional.

January 25, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula declares 3-day retreat for MPs in Naivasha

Wetangula emphasized the importance of active participation, urging all members to prioritize the retreat and ensure their attendance.

January 16, 2025

Kenya

Ichung’wah claims ‘staged abductees’ enjoying in Airbnbs to frame govt

The Kikuyu Member of Parliament accused former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of orchestrating the scheme to tarnish the government's reputation and incite a coup...

December 31, 2024