Chief Justice Martha Koome leads the Judicial Service Commission (JSC)/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

CJ Koome, 9 JSC members summoned before CAJ over failure to publish judicial complaints

The summons further indicated that JSC failed to submit a report on the nature of complaints and reasons for decisions arrived at to resolve them.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28 – The Commission on Administrative Justice (CAJ) has summoned Chief Justice Martha Koome and nine other Judicial Service Commission (JSC) members over failure to publish complaints as per the statutory requirements.

The summons signed by CAJ chairman Charles Dulo further indicated that the JSC failed to submit a report on the nature of complaints and reasons for decisions arrived at to resolve them.

The Ombudsman also contended that JSC failed to submit a status report on all unresolved matters lodged against Judicial Officers.

“TAKE NOTICE that Summons are hereby issued to secure your attendance before the Commision on Administrative Justice (Office of the Ombudsman) at its Offices in (West End Towers, 2nd Floor, Waiyaki Way, Westlands in Nairobi) on the 24 day of March 2025 at 12:30p.m. pursuant to Article 59(2) and 252(3) of the Constitution, as read with Sections 27 and 28 of the Commission on Administrative Justice Act, 2011, and Sections 21 and 23 (1) (a -b) of the Access to Information Act, 2016, for the purposes of interview, questioning or disclosure of information and/or production of documents and examination, pursuant to our letters dated 23 December 2024 and 31 January 2025,” said Dulo.

They are now expected to appear before CAJ on March 24 and 25.

JSC Vice Chairperson Isaac Rutto and Attorney General Dorcas Owuor are expected to accompany Koome to the Ombudsman’s office.

Other summoned members include Justices Mohammed Ibrahim, Fatuma Sichale, Antony Mrima, Everlyne Olwande, Omwanza Ombati, Caroline Nzilani Ajuoga and Jacqueline Ingutiah.

Dulo indicated that failure to honour the summons will result in a fine not exceeding Sh500,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years or to both.

In this article:
