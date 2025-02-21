Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

May 24, 2021 | Rtd. Chief Justice David Maraga speaks during Chief Justice Martha Moome's assumption of office ceremony/ Judiciary Media Service

NATIONAL NEWS

CJ emeritus Maraga critisises govt over failure of SHA

Maraga expressed concern over reports that the Rural Urban Private Hospitals Association is considering suspending medical services because the government has not reimbursed them

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 21 – Former Chief Justice David Maraga has criticized the government over the failure of the Social Health Authority (SHA), warning that the healthcare system is on the verge of collapse due to non-payment of funds to hospitals.

In a statement issued on Friday, Maraga expressed concern over reports that the Rural Urban Private Hospitals Association is considering suspending medical services because the government has not reimbursed them for treatments provided to Kenyans under SHA emphasizing that the hospitals, which serve thousands of patients daily, rely on these funds to remain operational.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“I am deeply concerned at the news that the Rural Urban Private Hospitals Association intends to suspend healthcare services to Kenyans due to the failure of government to remit funds for their services,” Maraga stated.

The former Chief Justice condemned the government’s inability to honor its obligations, pointing out that Kenyans have consistently contributed to SHA and its predecessor, the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), yet the institutions mandated to provide healthcare continue to struggle financially.

“The failure to remit refunds is unacceptable as the government-run Social Health Authority is responsible for these payments, and Kenyans have been paying into SHA (and before that into NHIF),” he added.

Maraga further emphasized that the situation was both wrong and morally unacceptable, stressing that failing to pay hospitals directly puts lives at risk, especially for patients who require urgent medical attention.

“It is wrong and morally unacceptable to subject Kenyans to suffering when they need hospital services and medicines. I imagine that some of these cases need urgent medical attention and cannot wait. Lives are at stake. The government must seriously address the crumbling of healthcare institutions,” he asserted.

He noted that the constitution guarantees every citizen the right to the highest attainable standard of health and urged immediate intervention to prevent the collapse of the country’s healthcare system.

“For far too long, providing access to healthcare services has been choked by poor policies and corrupt practices in government. We cannot be a people who make two steps forward and five steps backward because a few people have found a way to game the industry and enrich themselves,” Maraga said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He further warned that without a functional healthcare system, Kenya’s progress would stall, as a sick population cannot drive national development. He called on the government to fix the systemic failures plaguing the SHA to achieve the universal healthcare goals enshrined in the Constitution.

“A country with a sick population cannot advance. We must ensure the best healthcare institutions if we are to realize the aspirations on universal healthcare in our Constitution,” he concluded.

The Social Health Authority program was introduced as a replacement for NHIF, and has been widely criticized for its inefficiencies and delays in disbursing funds.

Frustrated healthcare providers and citizens alike continue to demand accountability from the government to prevent further deterioration of medical services in the country.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto mourns Chebukati as a principled and diligent leader

Chebukati passed away at the age of 64 on Thursday night at the Nairobi Hospital, where he had been admitted in critical condition.

35 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PS Sing’Oei apologises for posting fake AI generated video

PS Sing'Oei acknowledged the mistake adding that he regreted any confusion the video may have caused.

52 minutes ago

Kenya

Education crisis looms as Sh43.4bn budget shortfall hits sector

Basic Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang raised concerns over the budget deficit, urging MPs to intervene to prevent a crisis in secondary education.

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Assistant Chief arrested in Mandera for attempting to facilitate ID registration for 2 terror suspects planning an abduction

The Assistant Chief is suspected to have facilitated the procurement of an acknowledgement for registration slip (ID waiting card) for the suspects.

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court dismisses firearms case against Jimi Wanjigi

The decision by Justice Bahati Mwamuye also declared the revocation of his firearm certificate null and void. 

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court admits urgent rights group’s application for inquest into disappearance of Brian Odhiambo

Odhiambo is alleged to have dissappeared on January 18 after being arrested by Kenya Wildlife Service officers at Lake Nakuru National Park.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP withdraws criminal case agaist TUK student Ian Njoroge after complainant forgave him

Ian Njoroge had been charged with robbery with violence and assaulting the police officer.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

15 Police officers charged with 2022 murder of 2 Indians, taxi driver

The officers were drawn from the Special Service Unit (SSU), Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), National Intelligence Service (NIS), and Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS).

20 hours ago