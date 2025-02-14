Connect with us

Civil society showers Kisumu Central Police officers with love on Valentine’s day

KISUMU, Kenya, Feb 14 – It was a surprise visit for the Kisumu Central Police officers as local civil society groups showered them with petals of flowers to mark Valentine’s Day.

Maureen Ķemunto of Transform Empowerment Action Initiative (TEAM) says they’re sharing love with the disciplined forces.

“This is a forgotten society and we felt it was important to reach out to them with flowers,” she said.

The team bought flowers, which were given to each officer who was on duty and another set to be given out to the public by the officers themselves.

Ķemunto says the relationship between the police and the public has not been good and the gesture is to bridge the relationship.

She noted that the officers will then in turn walk along the streets of Kisumu giving out flowers to the public.

“It feels good when a police officer hands a flower to a member of the public in the streets, it builds the trust,” she said.

Ochieng Omwa, a member of the community policing says the gesture shows love.

“We want to enhance peace and security within Kisumu, while scaling up such interactions,” he said.

Omwa says the visit was impromptu and the officers were happy for the collaboration.

Kisumu Central OCPD Peter Mulai who spoke to the media says such initiatives cement the relationship between the police and the public.

Mulai says the flowers are refreshing and the love is in the air within the station.

“We want this to continue, let it not end here today but looking ahead for more collaborative ventures.

