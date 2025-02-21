Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

City Hall Intensifies war on drug abuse with new policies and rehabilitation programs

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 21 – The Nairobi County’s Liquor Department has stepped up its fight against drug and substance abuse through zoning policies, rehabilitation programs, and youth engagement initiatives.

Speaking at the NACADA Prevention Week Summit, Acting County Secretary and Chief Officer for Business and Hustlers Opportunities, Godfrey Akumali, highlighted the county’s proactive approach to tackling the crisis.

“One key intervention is the newly enforced zoning policy, which restricts liquor outlets to commercial areas, keeping them away from residential neighborhoods and schools. This helps shield our youth from early exposure to alcohol and creates a safer environment for families,” Akumali stated.

To support addiction recovery, the county has established the Sinai Rehabilitation Centre, which provides medical, counseling, and rehabilitation services for up to 1,500 patients.

Additionally, construction is underway for a Methadone Clinic at Mutuini Hospital to offer medically assisted treatment.

Public awareness efforts have also intensified, with sensitization programs already covering 14 sub-counties and three more scheduled before the financial year ends.

“As we implement these measures, we urge parents, community members, and stakeholders to actively join the fight against drug abuse. Prevention is a shared responsibility,” Akumali added.

