China-Africa Cooperation: A Path to Sustainable Development and Climate Action

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The 38th African Union (AU) Summit reaffirmed a shared belief among African leaders: the continent has the potential to reshape the global order. However, this can only be realized if African leadership takes a more decisive role on the international stage.

With abundant natural resources and a dynamic youthful population, Africa has the foundation for economic transformation—but realizing this potential requires strategic cooperation with development partners to tackle global challenges.

Despite its resource wealth, Africa’s economy still lags behind the developed world. To bridge this gap, the AU must move beyond dialogue and actively implement policies that translate into tangible improvements for its people. Leadership that prioritizes economic growth, infrastructure development, and climate resilience is crucial.

Although Africa contributes the least to global greenhouse gas emissions, it remains the most vulnerable to climate change. Extreme weather events, prolonged droughts, and rising sea levels threaten livelihoods across the continent. Yet, despite repeated promises, wealthier nations have failed to provide adequate financial support—such as the pledged $100 billion per year for climate action, which remains unmet. In response, African leaders must seek alternative partnerships to address these pressing issues.

China has emerged as a key development partner. President Xi Jinping’s congratulatory message to the AU summit underscored China’s commitment to Africa’s development, emphasizing the growing influence of the Global South. “As the world faces great changes and disorder, the Global South, represented by China and Africa, continues to grow in strength,” President Xi stated. “Over the past year, the AU has promoted African integration, stood up to regional and global challenges, and ensured that Africa’s unified voice is heard.”

With Angolan President João Lourenço assuming the AU chairmanship, Africa is expected to prioritize major infrastructure projects, including airports, ports, and railways. “We will focus on infrastructure, energy, and improving the living conditions of our people,” Lourenço declared at the AU Assembly in Addis Ababa on February 15.

To address its infrastructure deficit, Africa must expand its cooperation with China, particularly through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). President Xi has reaffirmed China’s support, pledging continued collaboration to implement the outcomes of the ninth FOCAC summit held in Beijing.

At a time when the U.S. is retreating from international climate commitments, African nations must seek new alliances. China, which has invested heavily in renewable energy and green infrastructure, presents a viable partner in Africa’s climate action efforts. The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has emphasized that while Africa faces severe climate impacts, it also holds immense potential to lead the transition to a clean, low-carbon economy. However, the continent currently attracts just 2% of global renewable energy investments, highlighting the need for financial and technological reforms.

China’s investment in green energy aligns with Africa’s climate goals. Through BRI and FOCAC agreements, African nations can collaborate on renewable energy projects, low-carbon technology, and sustainable infrastructure. China has already facilitated solar and wind power projects across the continent, developed green public transport systems, and provided expertise in reducing carbon emissions.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Beyond financial aid, Africa requires technology and expertise to combat climate change. China’s leadership in electric vehicles, hydrogen energy, and carbon reduction offers a model for African countries seeking to transition to a green economy. Given the urgency of climate change and the shifting global landscape, African leaders must strengthen their cooperation with China to prioritize sustainable solutions.

The time for waiting on Western nations to lead is over. With the U.S. stepping back from climate commitments, Africa and China must take charge of their shared future. By deepening Sino-African partnerships in green development, the continent can chart a sustainable path forward—one that not only mitigates climate risks but also secures long-term economic prosperity.

The writer is a journalist and communications consultant.