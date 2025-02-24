Chebukati diagnosed with brain cancer in April 2023, family says

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24 – Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairperson (IEBC) the late Wafula Chebukati died due to brain cancer diagnosed in April 2023.

The Family Spokesperson Eric Nyongesa disclosed that Chebukati had two succefull surgeries that removed the tumors on his brain.

Ngongessa however said Chebukati’s situation had deterioted with a third tumour recurring on Decmber 2024 and upon admission in the course of tretament he suffered a cardiac arrest with attempts to resisttate him failing.

