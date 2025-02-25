Connect with us

Kenya

CGIAR Science Week 2025: Nairobi to Host Global Leaders in Food Security and Innovation

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 – Nairobi is set to welcome some of the world’s leading scientists, policymakers, and agricultural experts as CGIAR Science Week 2025 kicks off from April 7-12.

The high-level summit, organized in partnership with the Kenyan Agricultural and Livestock Research Organization (KALRO), will focus on science-driven solutions to food insecurity, climate change, and sustainable agriculture.

The timing could not be more urgent. With food insecurity affecting 350 million people globally, and climate change threatening farming systems, experts say scientific innovation must take center stage in policy and agricultural practices.

Rising temperatures, erratic weather patterns, and soil degradation are already impacting smallholder farmers, who are crucial to food production in many developing nations.

Dr. Ismahane Elouafi, Executive Managing Director of CGIAR, underscored the need for a coordinated global response.

“The urgency to act has never been greater. Through science and innovation, we have the power to change the trajectory of food production, improve nutrition, and build resilience against climate shocks,” she said.

A major highlight of the event will be the unveiling of the CGIAR 2025-2030 Research Portfolio, a six-year plan designed to tackle pressing agricultural challenges.

The initiative, backed by an estimated budget of between $6 billion and $12 billion, will fund research in over 100 countries and engage thousands of local partners.

Africa will be a key focus, with investments aimed at strengthening climate-smart farming and sustainable food systems.

Kenya’s agricultural research sector is set to play a pivotal role in these efforts. KALRO Director General, Dr. Eliud Kireger, said the event presents an opportunity for Kenya and the wider African region to lead in agricultural transformation.

“For smallholder farmers across Africa and beyond, science remains the catalyst for unlocking food security, building resilience, and driving economic prosperity,” he noted.

CGIAR Science Week 2025 will provide a platform for discussions on the latest advancements in agricultural research, from artificial intelligence in farming to sustainable crop breeding techniques.

Experts will also explore strategies to empower youth and women in agriculture while scaling up nature-based solutions to protect ecosystems.

As preparations get underway, Nairobi is gearing up to host a pivotal moment in the global fight against hunger and climate change.

With scientists and decision-makers working together to accelerate innovation, CGIAR Science Week 2025 could lay the groundwork for the future of sustainable food production worldwide.

