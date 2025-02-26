CA urges City Hall not to disconnect fibre optic cables in tiff with Kenya Power

Connect with us

CA acknowledged complaints from ICT stakeholders, including Internet Service Providers, businesses, and educational institutions, regarding the disconnection, which has affected critical digital infrastructure.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 – The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has expressed concern over the disruption of internet services in Nairobi following the removal of fibre optic cables mounted on Kenya Power poles by Nairobi County authorities.

In a statement, CA acknowledged complaints from ICT stakeholders, including Internet Service Providers (ISPs), businesses, and educational institutions, regarding the disconnection, which has affected critical digital infrastructure.

The regulator noted that while county governments have a mandate to manage local land use, ICT infrastructure falls under national oversight as per the Kenya Information and Communications Act (KICA), 1998. Any interference, CA emphasized, must adhere to legal and regulatory frameworks.

Preliminary investigations suggest the county’s actions stem from a dispute over wayleave fees and alleged non-compliance by Kenya Power in the use of public infrastructure.

However, CA called for restraint and adherence to due process, urging all parties to engage constructively to resolve the issue.

“The Authority is actively engaging Nairobi County, Kenya Power, and affected ISPs to establish the facts and ensure that any enforcement measures are orderly and comply with national policy,” the statement read.

CA further urged county governments and public utilities to consult the regulator before taking actions that could disrupt licensed telecommunications networks.

It also advised affected businesses and consumers to contact their service providers for updates.

The Authority reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding Kenya’s ICT ecosystem and pledged to provide further updates as the situation unfolds.

