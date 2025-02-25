Businesses neighbouring Stima Plaza suffer losses as Kenya Power – Nairobi Govt dispute rages on

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 25 – Business owners near Stima Plaza, which houses Kenya Power’s offices, are have been counting loses following a standoff that began after Nairobi County Government staff dumped garbage at the entrances, partially paralyzing normal operations.

Speaking to Capital FM News, Amos Ndung’u, the General Manager of Investments at Kenya Power Pension Fund (KPPF), which owns Stima Plaza, explained that the standoff has directly impacted them.

The stench from the garbage and the blocked entrances have forced employees to work from home.

“The Co-op Bank Branch is heavily impacted. It is unable to carry out cash-in-transit operations because the building’s basement, where its vault is located, is inaccessible.”

“We also have M-Pesa shops, hotels, and a travel agency affected. No one can come in with that kind of stench, yet at the end of the month, I’ll be pushing for rent. How will they be able to pay if they can’t even work?,” Ndungu explained.

Judy Kibe, the owner of Kongonis Steakhouse Lounge revealed that her business has suffered close to 95 per cent loss due to the ongoing standoff, which entered its second day.

She explained that her usual sales range from Sh40,000 to Sh50,000, but on the previous day, sales only reached Sh10,000, and today’s figures were even lower.

“Being a restaurant, with the stench out here, we have no customers. It’s lunchtime, and we have no customers. The entrances have been blocked, so no one can even drive in,” Kibe said.

Tender Touch, a physiotherapy and rehabilitation centre located at Stima Plaza, expressed their concerns.

Daniel Nyamongo, a doctor at the facility, stated that the environment was not conducive for his patients.

Ndungu, urged the two warring parties to amicably solve their dispute. He also clarified that Kenya Power is a tenant in building which is owned and managed by the trustees of the Kenya Power Pension Fund.

“City Hall is not fighting Kenya Power and Lighting Company, but rather the trustees of the Kenya Power Pension Fund, which are two different entities. We are a Trust; we are not a listed company like our sponsor, KPLC. While we want our sponsor to solve their issues, we are being affected by their fight, which we are not involved in,” he said.

The disruptions stem from a standoff between KPLC and the Nairobi County Government, which, according to KPLC, led to the garbage dumping in protest over power cuts at City Hall due to Sh3 billion in unpaid electricity bills.

Nairobi City County Government denies owing Sh3 billion in electricity bills and claims the garbage dumping is a tactical move by KPLC to divert attention from its failure to pay Sh4.8 billion in way-leave fees.