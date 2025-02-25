Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Businesses near Stima Plaza remain closed on the second day of a dispute between Kenya Power and Nairobi City County Govt

County News

Businesses neighbouring Stima Plaza suffer losses as Kenya Power – Nairobi Govt dispute rages on

Speaking to Capital FM News, Amos Ndung’u, the General Manager of Investments at Kenya Power Pension Fund (KPPF), which owns Stima Plaza, explained that the stench from the garbage and the blocked entrances have forced employees to work from home.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 25 – Business owners near Stima Plaza, which houses Kenya Power’s offices, are have been counting loses following a standoff that began after Nairobi County Government staff dumped garbage at the entrances, partially paralyzing normal operations.

Speaking to Capital FM News, Amos Ndung’u, the General Manager of Investments at Kenya Power Pension Fund (KPPF), which owns Stima Plaza, explained that the standoff has directly impacted them.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The stench from the garbage and the blocked entrances have forced employees to work from home.

“The Co-op Bank Branch is heavily impacted. It is unable to carry out cash-in-transit operations because the building’s basement, where its vault is located, is inaccessible.”

“We also have M-Pesa shops, hotels, and a travel agency affected. No one can come in with that kind of stench, yet at the end of the month, I’ll be pushing for rent. How will they be able to pay if they can’t even work?,” Ndungu explained.

Judy Kibe, the owner of Kongonis Steakhouse Lounge revealed that her business has suffered close to 95 per cent loss due to the ongoing standoff, which entered its second day.

She explained that her usual sales range from Sh40,000 to Sh50,000, but on the previous day, sales only reached Sh10,000, and today’s figures were even lower.

“Being a restaurant, with the stench out here, we have no customers. It’s lunchtime, and we have no customers. The entrances have been blocked, so no one can even drive in,” Kibe said.

Tender Touch, a physiotherapy and rehabilitation centre located at Stima Plaza, expressed their concerns.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Daniel Nyamongo, a doctor at the facility, stated that the environment was not conducive for his patients.

Ndungu, urged the two warring parties to amicably solve their dispute. He also clarified that Kenya Power is a tenant in building which is owned and managed by the trustees of the Kenya Power Pension Fund.

“City Hall is not fighting Kenya Power and Lighting Company, but rather the trustees of the Kenya Power Pension Fund, which are two different entities. We are a Trust; we are not a listed company like our sponsor, KPLC. While we want our sponsor to solve their issues, we are being affected by their fight, which we are not involved in,” he said.

The disruptions stem from a standoff between KPLC and the Nairobi County Government, which, according to KPLC, led to the garbage dumping in protest over power cuts at City Hall due to Sh3 billion in unpaid electricity bills.

Nairobi City County Government denies owing Sh3 billion in electricity bills and claims the garbage dumping is a tactical move by KPLC to divert attention from its failure to pay Sh4.8 billion in way-leave fees.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi County Dumps Garbage at Stima Plaza in Sh3 billion Power Bills Standoff

The standoff follows Kenya Power’s decision to cut electricity at several Nairobi County offices over an outstanding Sh3.1 billion bill. In retaliation, the county...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

City Hall Intensifies war on drug abuse with new policies and rehabilitation programs

To support addiction recovery, the county has established the Sinai Rehabilitation Centre, which provides medical, counseling, and rehabilitation services for up to 1,500 patients.

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Power reports delays in prepaid electricity purchases

In a statement on Saturday, the utility service provider acknowledged the outage and assured customers that efforts were underway to resolve the issue.

February 15, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Power restores electricity in Roysambu after demos

Kenya Power stated that the 315-kVA transformer had been temporarily deployed after a 200-kVA transformer in the area failed late last year.

January 28, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Electricity generation soars 5.4pc, new connections up 8.7pc

The increased generation capacity mirrored a comparable increase in new electricity connenctions with Kenya Power, the country's utility firm, reporting an 8.7 per cent...

October 7, 2024

CITY HALL

Sakaja to appoint 11 Level 4 hospital CEOs as City Hall cascades Level 5 model

The decision aims to strengthen governance, operational efficiency, and service provision in Nairobi’s healthcare system.

September 10, 2024

CITY HALL

Sakaja pledges perimeter wall around Toi, bids revocation of fake titles

The city chief said City Hall had set aside Sh100 million to help with the reconstruction of the market.

August 11, 2024

CITY HALL

Sakaja reshuffles City Hall Cabinet, replaces County Secretary

Analo retained his substantive role as Chief Officer of Urban Planning and Development.

August 6, 2024