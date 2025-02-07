Broadcastors pay tribute to late Leonard Mambo Mbotela

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 7- Several broadcasters have joined Kenyans in grieving the death of veteran broadcaster Leonard Mambo Mbotela, who died on Friday morning at the age of 85.

Led by veteran radio broadcaster James Onyango Joel, the media community offered their profound condolences to the late Veteran Journalist, honoring his historic achievements to broadcasting and journalism.

“I have learnt with shock the passing a way of majee Leonard Mambo Mbotela.Let his soul rest in peace. May God comfort his family,” remarked Onyango.

Mary Masinde, former controller of Programmes at the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) praised Mbotela as an icon who earned great respect during his media career.

“It is so sad to lose such an iconic broadcaster. Rest in peace Mzee Mambo Mbotela,” she stated.

Many described Mbotela as an Icon who is still firmly established in Kenyan media history because of his commitment and dedication to the profession and his significant contributions to the Nation’s cultural and social dialogue.

“My sincere condolences to the family and friends may the almighty God give the family strength. Our senior most respected legend! Rest in Peace Majee. The world of Broadcasting will never forget you,” stated Alex Mbathi a former journalist at KBC.

Mbotela‘s death was confirmed by his Family on Friday stating that the late veteran has been ailing for some time.

Leonard Mambo Mbotela, was born on 1940, in Mombasa, and he started his pioneering broadcasting career on 1964 where he was employed at the then Voice of Kenya now Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC).

In 1966 Mbotela launched the program “Je,Huu ni Ungwana ?” swahili programme which humorously addressed societal behaviors and etiquette.

The show became a staple on KBC radio and television, running for over five decades.

In media interviews about the programme, Mbotela said that he was inspired to host the show after witnessing a woman being apprehended by security officers after stealing two packets of flour at a supermarket within the city.

Mbotela claimed that he questioned the woman’s actions and asked himself, “Je, Huu ni Ungwana?”

Other than “Je Huu ni Ungwana ?” Mbotela hosted other shows including sports, Uhalifu haulipi(Crime does not pay),Ongea Lugha Sanifu and Waliosifika.

Throughout his career, Mbotela was renowned for his distinctive voice and command of the Kiswahili language, captivating audiences with his football commentaries and coverage of major national events.

He retired in 2022 after 58 years of service, making him Kenya’s longest-serving broadcaster in nation’s history.