Boost for KWS as Chantecaille Conservation donates vehicles, equipment worth $1.8mn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 11 – The conservation efforts in the country has gotten a boost after the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) got equipment donations from the Chantecaille Conservation Foundation.

The donations of 20 upgraded Land Cruiser pickups, one truck, and 50 tents valued at $1.8 million, were presented to KWS by Sylvie Chantecaille, Co-Founder and CEO of the Chantecaille Conservation Foundation.

The donation received by the KWS Director General Kenya Erustus Kanga on Monday at the KWS headquarters in Nairobi was facilitated by the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust.

The KWS boss thanked Chantecaille for the donation and applauded her dedication to safeguarding Kenya’s rich biodiversity.

Kanga pointed out that the resources will be efficiently and effectively utilized to maximize their impact in the field.

“This support is not only a donation but a direct investment in the security of Kenya’s wildlife and in the well-being of the rangers who dedicate their lives to protecting our natural heritage,” Kanga said.

Each vehicle has been modified to withstand the rugged terrain in which KWS operates.

Additionally, the vehicles are equipped with VHF radios to facilitate seamless communication between field operations teams and the command centres, improving coordination, response times, and overall security in our protected areas.

Kanga called for continued collaboration with the Chantecaille Conservation Foundation, the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, and other partners to ensure protection of Kenya’s natural ecosystem.

On her part Chantecaille, reaffirmed her commitment to wildlife conservation stating that the donation reflects a shared vision for a well-protected wildlife population and sustainable conservation efforts.