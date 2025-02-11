Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Boost for KWS as Chantecaille Conservation donates vehicles, equipment worth $1.8mn

The donations of 20 upgraded Land Cruiser pickups, one truck, and 50 tents valued at $1.8 million, were presented to KWS by Sylvie Chantecaille, Co-Founder and CEO of the Chantecaille Conservation Foundation.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 11 – The conservation efforts in the country has gotten a boost after the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) got equipment donations from the Chantecaille Conservation Foundation.

The donations of 20 upgraded Land Cruiser pickups, one truck, and 50 tents valued at $1.8 million, were presented to KWS by Sylvie Chantecaille, Co-Founder and CEO of the Chantecaille Conservation Foundation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The donation received by the KWS Director General Kenya Erustus Kanga on Monday at the KWS headquarters in Nairobi was facilitated by the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust.

The KWS boss thanked Chantecaille for the donation and applauded her dedication to safeguarding Kenya’s rich biodiversity.

Kanga pointed out that the resources will be efficiently and effectively utilized to maximize their impact in the field.

“This support is not only a donation but a direct investment in the security of Kenya’s wildlife and in the well-being of the rangers who dedicate their lives to protecting our natural heritage,” Kanga said.

Each vehicle has been modified to withstand the rugged terrain in which KWS operates.

Additionally, the vehicles are equipped with VHF radios to facilitate seamless communication between field operations teams and the command centres, improving coordination, response times, and overall security in our protected areas.

Kanga called for continued collaboration with the Chantecaille Conservation Foundation, the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, and other partners to ensure protection of Kenya’s natural ecosystem.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On her part Chantecaille, reaffirmed her commitment to wildlife conservation stating that the donation reflects a shared vision for a well-protected wildlife population and sustainable conservation efforts.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI seeks to equip crime research experts with analysis techniques

The two-week course has brought together crime research experts from various regions across the country.

54 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

National Assembly resumes amid court ruling on Azimio coalition

Speaker Moses Wetangula is set to issue a ruling on the impact of the court ruling on the majority and minority status in the...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs Demand annual review of SHIF Cover Limits

Legislators raised concerns over the capping of medical services, particularly for renal and dental care

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Health Crisis: Chronic and critical patients forced to pay as govt funding falls short

The funding shortfall has disrupted the financing of healthcare services across level 2 to level 6 facilities.

1 hour ago

Capital Health

Government’s Sh25bn Debt to Defunct NHIF Stalls Payments to Hospitals

The Ministry of Public Service holds the largest share of the debt, owing Sh15.5 billion, broken down as Sh3 billion for civil servants' medical...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Media in Kenya recognised for role in raising awareness against FGM

Participants during the event noted that media has been used to highlight the harmful practises of FGM by equipping journalists with knowledge, gender sensitive...

13 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki Dismisses Gachagua’s Claims of Political Control Over Mt Kenya

He also took a swipe at Gachagua’s opposition to ongoing political realignments and consultative forums being spearheaded by the Kenya Kwanza administration.

16 hours ago

Capital Health

Health Ministry Blames Funding Gaps for Delayed Social Health Authority Rollout

The fund, which draws 2.75% contributions from both formal and informal sector workers, is intended to cover treatment across various healthcare facilities. However, Medical...

16 hours ago