Bomet Man Sentenced to 150 Years for Killing His 3 Children

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 17 – A Bomet court has sentenced a 40-year-old man to 150 years in prison after finding him guilty of murdering his three children in 2019 in the Lelaitich area.

Benard Kipkemoi Kirui was convicted of killing his sons—Amos Kipngetich, 12, Vincent Kiprotich, 8, and Emanuel Kipronoh, 5—while their mother was away.

The ruling was delivered on Monday by Bomet High Court Judge Julius Kipkosgei Ng’arng’ar, who handed Kirui three consecutive 50-year sentences.

Terming the crime “inhuman and shocking,” Justice Ng’arng’ar said the sentence was meant to serve as a deterrent to similar offenses.

“This court cannot overlook such a grievous act. The punishment must reflect the severity of the crime committed,” he stated.

Kirui has been given 14 days to appeal the sentence.

Sharon Cherono, the mother of the deceased children, welcomed the ruling, saying justice had finally been served.

The case has sparked renewed discussions on child protection and domestic violence, with rights groups calling for stronger interventions to prevent such tragedies.