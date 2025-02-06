Connect with us

Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok

Kenya

Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok in EACC custody over alleged corruption

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 6 – Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok was on Thursday placed in the custody of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives in Bomet County over alleged corruption.

According to EACC spokesperson Eric Ngumbi, detectives are seeking answers regarding several premises linked to the Governor, as part of ongoing investigations into allegations of conflict of interest and the theft of public funds within Bomet County.

“Barchok, who is a suspect in the case, will be escorted to the EACC South Rift Regional Offices in Nakuru for further questioning and statement recording,” Ngumbi said.

The investigation according to Ngumbi underscores the Commission’s commitment to rooting out corruption at all levels of government.

