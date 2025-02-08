Bangladesh Should Seek UN Support for Reforms and Justice, Says Human Rights Watch

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Feb 8 – Bangladesh should seek United Nations support for reforms and justice, and the country’s interim government, led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus, should back a UN-backed mechanism to secure a democratic future rather than succumb to a cycle of violence and revenge, Human Rights Watch has said in a statement.

The rights group’s statement follows the vandalism of Bangladesh’s founding leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s residence in Dhaka during a live online address by his daughter and former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Human Rights Watch urged Bangladesh to propose a consensus resolution at the upcoming United Nations Human Rights Council session in March, requesting technical assistance, further investigations, and monitoring and reporting by UN-backed rights experts.

According to Meenakshi Ganguly, Deputy Asia Director at Human Rights Watch, the resolution should also acknowledge the tyranny of the previous administration and recognize the positive human rights steps taken by the interim government.

On Wednesday, a mob stormed Rahman’s residence in Dhaka, breaking open the gate and causing widespread destruction, according to the Dhaka Tribune, which cited UNB. Visuals showed flames on one of the floors of the house. Protesters, reportedly demanding a ban on the Awami League, carried out the attack, local media reported.

The protest was linked to Hasina’s online speech, with social media posts calling for a “Bulldozer Procession” toward Rahman’s residence in Dhanmondi-32 if she spoke, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Hasina stepped down in August 2024 after 15 years in power, during which her administration was accused of repression, including torture, extrajudicial killings, and enforced disappearances. Protests led by students, widely described as the Monsoon Revolution, eventually forced her into exile in India.

Ganguly noted that the Yunus administration faces mounting pressure from various groups, including political factions, students, and families of those affected during the Monsoon Revolution. While it is battling misinformation about alleged abuses against religious and ethnic minorities, it has yet to reassure vulnerable communities, particularly Hindus, who fear targeted attacks.

She also accused the military of obstructing access to former detention sites and destroying evidence to protect its image.

“Bangladeshis, anxious to see justice done, should support a UN-backed mechanism that can help secure a democratic future instead of succumbing to a cycle of violence and revenge,” Ganguly said.