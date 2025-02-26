Australia Commits Sh287 Million to Kenya’s Land Restoration Efforts

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 26 – The Australian government has launched a new research initiative aimed at accelerating land restoration efforts in Kenya, committing AUD 3.5 million (Sh287 million) to the project.

Unveiled in Nairobi by Kenya Forestry Research Institute (KEFRI) Director Dr. Jane Njuguna, the initiative seeks to enhance community-driven regreening efforts and restore degraded landscapes across the country.

The project, backed by the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR), brings together World Vision Australia, World Vision Kenya, KEFRI, the Center for International Forestry Research (CIFOR-ICRAF), the University of Nairobi, and the United Nations University. Researchers will focus on developing effective climate adaptation strategies and policy frameworks to support large-scale land restoration.

“Climate change is a global challenge, and Kenya is already feeling its impact on social and economic development,” Dr. Njuguna said. “This initiative builds on long-standing partnerships between Australia and Eastern Africa, equipping farmers and researchers with the tools needed to implement sustainable regreening strategies.”

The project aligns with Kenya’s goal of restoring 10.6 million hectares of degraded land and increasing tree cover to 32% by 2032, in line with the African Forest Landscape Restoration Initiative (AFR100) and the Bonn Challenge.