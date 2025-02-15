Connect with us

African leaders attend a High-Level Humanitarian Conference for the People of Sudan in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Friday/PCS

Africa

AU Assembly kicks off in Addis Ababa where leaders will elect Faki’s successor

Saturday’s program included opening remarks by African Union (AU) Chairperson Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Moussa Faki, host Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Gutterres.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 15 — The 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union has kicked off in Addis Ababa as the continet’s leaders convene to set the agenda for 2025.

The Assembly, which is the AU’s supreme policy and decision-making organ convenes, once every year.

A draft program listed high-level engagements, focusing on issues ranging from UN Security Council reforms to climate change and sustainable peace financing.

Under the theme “Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations,” leaders at the summit will deliberate on pressing issues affecting the continent.

President Ghazouani (Mauritius) while, after the speeched handover to Angola’s Joao Lorenco who will led the continetal body in 2025.

Thereafter, Heads of State and Government will engage in two closed sessions in the afternoon during which leaders will elect the next AUC Chairperson.

The Summit will finalize its closed sessions on Sunday morning.

