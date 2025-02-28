Atwoli says COTU will not sue Karua’s PLP over use of purple colour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28 – The Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) says it will not sue Martha Karua’s People’s Liberation Party (PLP) of the use of purple colour in its symbol.

Despite having a patent, Secretary General Francis Atwoli stated that the party will not follow that route.

Speaking during a press conference on Friday, Atwoli stated that the Union is bigger than any political party.

During its launch yesterday, PLP moved away from its red, white, and green colors to purple, lilac, and white.