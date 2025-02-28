Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Atwoli says COTU will not sue Karua’s PLP over use of purple colour

Despite having a patent, Secretary General Francis Atwoli stated that the party will not follow that route.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28 – The Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) says it will not sue Martha Karua’s People’s Liberation Party (PLP) of the use of purple colour in its symbol.

Despite having a patent, Secretary General Francis Atwoli stated that the party will not follow that route.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking during a press conference on Friday, Atwoli stated that the Union is bigger than any political party.

During its launch yesterday, PLP moved away from its red, white, and green colors to purple, lilac, and white.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

2.8mn people projected to face acute food insecurity

According to the National Drought Management Authority, counties in need of urgent humanitarian assistance include Turkana, Mandera, Garissa, Wajir, and Marsabit.

26 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto says Karua’s PLP should focus on benefiting Kenyans instead of targeting him

Ruto called out his political opponents, questioning their motives and the direction of their new party.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

I am not interested in political exchanges but development: Kindiki tells govt critics

I am a man on a mission. Some want me to engage in unnecessary political exchanges, but I am busy and focused. I’m not...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Pipeline urges 473 households encroaching on KPC/KPRL wayleaves in Mombasa to vacate

Manduku urged residents in the area to vacate warning that the area poses serious safety risks.

2 hours ago

Kenya

(WATCH) Ruto dismisses Karua’s People’s Liberation Party urging it to focus on Kenyans instead of him

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Maintains Ban on In-Shell Macadamia Exports as Harvesting Begins

CS Kagwe defended the ban, stating that it aligns with the Agricultural Food Authority Act and the Oil Crops Nuts and Crops Regulations of...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ethiopia to use Lamu port to move Imports, President Ruto says

President William Ruto has said he recently reached an agreement with landlocked Ethiopia to use the port to move imported goods to the hinterland.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Pesalink Survey: Payment Apps dominate over cash and cards

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 27 – Mobile apps are the future of instant payments in Kenya, according to a survey from Integrated Payment Services Limited...

16 hours ago