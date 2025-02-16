Atheists welcome Raila’s ‘rejection’ in AUC poll

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 16—The Atheists in Kenya Society has said African leaders made a prudent decision by denying Raila Odinga the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship, citing his alliance with the ruling government, which they claim is known for abductions and poor governance.

In a statement on Sunday, the organization accused Odinga of betraying Kenyans by abandoning his role as opposition leader and forming what they described as a “devious alliance” with President William Ruto.

“It is regrettable that, after cultivating an image as a champion of human rights and constitutionalism, he has allied himself with a government known for abductions and bad governance,” the statement read.

The organization urged Odinga to step aside and allow Kenyans to shape their own future.

However, they extended their congratulations to Djibouti’s candidate, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, and wished him success in his new role.

“In light of this situation, we believe African leaders made a prudent decision in denying him the chairmanship. It is time for Raila to step aside and allow Kenyans to determine their own future,” the statement added.

This comes after Odinga lost the AUC seat to Djibouti’s Foreign Minister Mahmoud Ali Youssouf in a fiercely contested race. Youssouf secured the two-thirds threshold with 33 votes in the seventh round of voting, leading to Odinga’s elimination.

Youssouf’s victory marks Kenya’s second unsuccessful attempt to secure the AUC chairmanship. The first was in 2017 when Chad’s Moussa Faki defeated Kenya’s candidate, Amina Mohamed.

Despite the loss, Odinga conceded defeat and praised the democratic process.

Raila lauds democratic process

Speaking after the results were announced, Odinga expressed gratitude to his supporters and emphasized the importance of respecting democratic processes in Africa.

“I had offered myself as a candidate. Over the last few months, I have traveled across the continent, engaging with different leaders and canvassing for their votes. Today, they have expressed their will,” Odinga said.

“As it is, we did not succeed. We must strengthen democracy on the African continent, and I am therefore conceding defeat. I want us to use this as an example of how to reinforce democratic values across Africa.”

Despite aggressive lobbying by President William Ruto, including diplomatic tours across Africa to rally support for Odinga, the bid failed to secure unanimous backing from East African nations.

Odinga, who had spent months canvassing for votes across the continent, said he now plans to return home and focus on other responsibilities.

“My plan now is to go back home. I have many things to do,” he stated.

Even after the loss, Odinga reaffirmed his commitment to the African cause, saying he remains available to serve in any capacity to advance the continent’s progress.