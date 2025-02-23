Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

A boy walks past a stack of fish on the western shores of Kenya's Lake Turkana, which is gradually receding, fuelling fears of diminished fish stocks

World

At least 20 Kenyan fishermen killed by Ethiopia militia in Turkana

The heavily armed militia from the Dassanech tribe in Ethiopia raided areas along the Kenya-Ethiopia border near the Omo River, spraying bullets indiscriminately at victims fishing during the attack that has since heightened tensions along the border between the two countries.

Published

NAIROBI, Feb. 23 — At least 20 Kenyan fishermen were killed Saturday night by suspected Ethiopian militiamen in the Todonyang border area along Lake Turkana in northwestern Kenya, government officials and witnesses confirmed Sunday.

The heavily armed militia from the Dassanech tribe in Ethiopia raided areas along the Kenya-Ethiopia border near the Omo River, spraying bullets indiscriminately at victims fishing during the attack that has since heightened tensions along the border between the two countries.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Turkana County Commissioner Julius Kavita confirmed the attack but could not establish the number of deaths.

“Yes, there was an attack. We have been told some people have lost lives, and we are rushing to ascertain facts from the ground before we make it public,” Kavita said.

A local police reservist, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said he counted 20 bodies at the scene after responding to the attack.

“The bodies are littered along the Lake. Some other fishermen are also missing,” the reservist said.

He said the incident is linked to a retaliatory attack after suspected Turkana bandits from Kenya shot dead three Dassanech fishermen from Ethiopia near the Omo River on Saturday morning.

Survivors said five boats used by Kenyan fishermen on a fishing expedition were attacked when the Dassanech tribesmen ambushed the Turkana fishermen.

“After the attack, the militia seized the boats and fishing gear and escaped to the Ethiopian side,” said Eric Ekal, a fisherman who survived the attack.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kenyan marine security officers deployed to patrol Lake Turkana said darkness hampered the operation to pursue the attackers and recover the stolen boats and fishing gear.

Todonyang is one of the fertile fishing grounds along the border between the two countries, but remains a battleground for Kenyan and Ethiopian fishermen.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Abiy urges African states to protect data sovereignty amid AI race

The Prime Minister stressed that while AI offers unprecedented opportunities to transform economies, it also presents risks of digital exploitation.

February 15, 2025

Africa

AU Assembly kicks off in Addis Ababa where leaders will elect Faki’s successor

Saturday's program included opening remarks by African Union (AU) Chairperson Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Moussa Faki, host Prime Minister Abiy...

February 15, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Senator’s estranged wife identifies police in overnight kidnapping, robbery

Wariong reported that the officers stormed her house under the pretext of recovering Sh20 million, which she had allegedly stolen from her husband.

February 10, 2025

Africa

5.1-magnitude quake hits Ethiopia

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted Ethiopia at 2358 GMT on Friday, the GFZ German Research Centre...

January 11, 2025

Africa

Ethiopia, Djibouti agree to combat anti-peace forces along border

The parties agreed to elevate their cooperation in security, intelligence, and related fields to a higher level.

December 25, 2024

DIPLOMACY

Mudavadi Hosts Ethiopian Counterpart to Strengthen Kenya-Ethiopia Ties

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to fast-tracking collaborative efforts aimed at strengthening and expanding the long-standing Kenya-Ethiopia relationship.

December 21, 2024

Africa

“Made in Africa, Used for Africa” leads China-Africa medicine cooperation

Like many other East African countries, Ethiopia has long faced significant shortages of essential medications, including large-volume infusions, primarily due to the lack of...

December 18, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

13 schools still closed due to North Rift insecurity – Interior Ministry

Pupils from the affected schools have been transferred to other institutions to ensure continuity.

December 18, 2024