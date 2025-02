0 SHARES Share Tweet

Two explosions rocked Bukavu on Thursday after a grenade was set off during an M23 rally that killed at least 11 individuals and injured 65 others.

This comes as M23 fighters entered Bukavu last Friday after advancing south from Goma, a key city in North Kivu province seized earlier this year. The group declared a unilateral ceasefire, which the DRC dismissed as ‘false communication’.